TEHRAN- A new large-scale mural titled "Kids Are Not Targets" was unveiled on Wednesday at Tehran Rah-Ahan Square, featuring a depiction of the martyred children of Minab

The artwork, designed by artists Mohaddeseh Alishah and Mahya Jafari, seeks to convey a global message regarding the innocence and shattered aspirations of children martyred in a US-Israeli attack on the Iranian soil.

The mural portrays the young victims of the Minab tragedy dressed in the kits of Iran’s national football team (Team Melli). By utilizing football—a universal language symbolizing hope, growth, and the future—the designers aim to move beyond mere statistics.

The piece encourages viewers to forge a deeper emotional connection with the individual identities and stolen dreams of these children.

Visually referencing the iconic team line-up formations seen in the FIFA World Cup, the mural reinforces a bitter and thought-provoking reality: these children belonged on the playing field and the path of self-actualization, not on a list of war casualties.

The accompanying slogan, "Kids Are Not Targets," artistically highlights the stark and tragic contrast between the untainted world of childhood and the brutal reality of senseless violence.

On February 28, the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, became the site of a devastating massacre as the United States and Israel initiated their strikes against Iran.

While dozens of girls and boys aged between 7 and 12 were beginning their lessons, the school was targeted by a missile strike that caused the building to collapse, trapping children and teachers beneath the rubble. Iranian authorities confirmed a final death toll of 168 people, with at least 95 others wounded, marking one of the most harrowing incidents of the conflict's opening day.

Despite attempts by US and Israeli authorities to distance themselves from the carnage as images of the tragedy spread across social media, detailed forensic and digital investigations have painted a starkly different picture.

An analysis by Al Jazeera’s digital investigations unit, utilizing over a decade of satellite imagery and recent video clips, revealed that the school was a clearly distinct civilian facility, separated from any adjacent military sites for at least ten years. Furthermore, witness accounts and satellite-based analyses confirmed that the school was triple tapped by three separate, deliberate strikes, leaving no doubt about the nature of the attack.

The international community has faced mounting evidence regarding the responsibility for this atrocity, with investigations from major global outlets including The New York Times, BBC Verify, CBC, and NPR all concluding that the United States was responsible for the strike.

These findings have raised fundamental questions about the intelligence used to justify the bombing, as the patterns of the strike suggest a direct targeting of a civilian educational institution. The Minab school tragedy now stands as a somber testament to the immense human cost of the aggression and a focal point for those demanding international accountability.

SAB/