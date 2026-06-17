Creeping annexation is devouring Gaza. Washington is pouring the concrete.

TEHRAN — Peace plans rarely arrive with an olive branch; these days in Gaza, they have arrived with concrete mixers.

Near the Reim settlement, American military contractors are actively pouring foundations for a 350-acre, 5,000-person command hub, according to Israel Hayom.

This compound represents the physical infrastructure of what Washington labels a stabilization initiative, masking a broader colonial blueprint for permanent recolonization.

Replacing the facility abandoned after the recent campaign of aggression against Iran, it anchors Donald Trump's real estate scheme to displace over two million Palestinians and construct a corporate enclave dubbed "the Riviera of the Middle East."

Mechanics of creeping annexation

This construction reflects a strategy of quiet territorial expansion.

Following reports from Channel 13, the Trump administration advised against a major offensive to avoid diplomatic friction, prompting a creeping annexation on the ground.

Since the October 2025 "ceasefire," Israeli military control inside Gaza has expanded from 53 percent to approximately 59 percent.

This geographic engineering is verified by an Al Jazeera investigation, revealing that Israel has seized roughly 1,000 square kilometers of military zones across Gaza, southern Lebanon, and southern Syria.

In northern Gaza alone, the regime has swallowed 54.7 percent of the territory. Lacking genuine battlefield victory, Tel Aviv has substituted military success with permanent land theft to satisfy domestic demands for conquest.

Atrocities under a nominal ceasefire

This territorial expansion relies on the violent enforcement of a fraudulent ceasefire.

While Palestinian factions fulfilled their obligations regarding captives, Israel has used the period to consolidate outposts and execute daily campaigns of attrition.

Since October 2025, Israeli attacks have killed around 1000 Palestinians and wounded over 3,100 others.

The execution remains merciless. On June 16, Israeli forces detonated entire residential blocks northwest of Beit Lahia, preventing the return of displaced families.

On the same day, sniper fire targeted civilians in the Al-Atatra neighborhood and wounded a child inside the Al-Mawasi safe zone.

This psychological warfare is illustrated by the June 14 killing of child Rayyan Abu al-Ajin in Deir al-Balah, who was shot directly in the eye; his body was subsequently abducted by Israeli troops for hours before being returned to his wounded father.

Forensic erasure and the silent generation

While official counts exceed 73,000 dead, independent demographic models factoring in forced starvation and healthcare collapse suggest the true toll may be more than 700% higher.

The International Committee of the Red Cross reports that up to 14,000 unidentified bodies remain entombed under 61 million tons of toxic rubble.

By blocking excavators and DNA reagents, the occupation allows these bodies to decompose, deliberately erasing evidence of genocide.

Concurrently, devastating blast waves have left 40,000 children suffering from profound hearing loss, isolated from the sound of approaching military threats while the ongoing blockade denies entry to medical imports.

Rejecting the disarmament trap

Against this landscape of total devastation, Western powers and their allies are demanding that the resistance dismantle its only means of self-defense.

On June 13, following intense meetings in Cairo alongside regional mediators, Hamas delivered a unified response to the diplomatic roadmap pushed by the so-called Board of Peace.

Speaking on behalf of all unified Palestinian resistance groups, the collective political and military factions fighting on the ground, the leadership established an unalterable national position: the initial stage of the ceasefire agreement, known as Phase 1, must be fully executed before any future security negotiations can even begin.

For Palestinians, Phase 1 is the baseline for survival. This initial phase strictly mandates a total cessation of Israeli aggression, the unhindered entry of massive humanitarian aid, and a complete Israeli military withdrawal from all populated areas, including the strategic Netzarim corridor that currently slices the Strip in half.

Now, Washington and Tel Aviv are attempting a diplomatic bait-and-switch by demanding Phase 2, the disarmament of the resistance, while Israeli troops still occupy the land.

The Board of Peace functions as an instrument of imperial pacification, weaponizing critical reconstruction funds under discriminatory rules such as Article 17, which dictates that aid will only flow to neighborhoods that submit to absolute Israeli military control.

This is the ultimate trap: demanding that the victims disarm while the aggressor builds permanent concrete fortresses on their borders.

History demonstrates that no legitimate national liberation movement has ever voluntarily surrendered its defensive weapons while foreign forces occupy its sovereign soil.

By standing firm against this pressure, the unified resistance exposes the fundamental fraud of a peace process designed to enforce a quiet surrender and build a corporate colony on a foundation of Palestinian graves.