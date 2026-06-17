Isfahan to host world tourism film festival meeting

TEHRAN - The historic Iranian city of Isfahan will host the next meeting of the World Tourism Film Festival (CINETOUR) after member countries approved Iran's proposal during the organization's latest gathering in Istanbul, a provincial tourism official said on Wednesday.

Davoud Abyan, deputy head of tourism at Isfahan's Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, said the decision was made following Isfahan's acceptance as Iran's representative in the international organization.

"The next meeting of the festival will be held in Isfahan following the approval of member countries," Abyan told the state news agency IRNA.

CINETOUR is an international tourism film platform focused on promoting tourist destinations and tourism potential through film production and screenings. The organization includes 68 member countries and is headquartered in Istanbul.

According to Abyan, the festival is the only international event dedicated exclusively to producing and showcasing content aimed at introducing tourism attractions and capabilities around the world.

He said many of the organization's members are established tourism destinations, including France, Spain, Italy, Greece and Germany.

Abyan said the organization operates through conferences and specialized meetings held throughout the year and also includes 120 international film festivals among its members.

He added that five Oscar-winning film directors presented their works at this year's CINETOUR gathering in Istanbul, where their productions were recognized among the leading tourism films.

According to Abyan, Isfahan participated in the festival in Turkey for the first time and was accepted as Iran's representative following a vote by members. He said the event is expected to take place in Isfahan in December, although the exact date has yet to be finalized.

Isfahan is one of Iran's main tourism destinations and is home to around 22,000 historical and architectural sites, as well as a wide range of intangible cultural heritage, including traditional cuisine, ceremonies, festivals, handicrafts and traditional skills.

AM