Israel violates Iran–US MoU as global support grows

TEHRAN - Israel continues to violate the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, which includes a halt to Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

Iran and the United States reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday, which is expected to be formally signed in Geneva on Friday. It includes not only the release of frozen Iranian assets and the lifting of the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, among other conditions, but also explicitly stipulates that Israel must halt its war in Lebanon.

The MoU came after Iran and the US agreed to a ceasefire on April 8, which paused the joint US–Israeli aggression that began on February 28. Even that truce stressed that Israel must stop its attacks in Lebanon.

Iran said on Tuesday that Israel has violated the MoU 84 times and warned of a “harsh response” if the attacks continue.

Amnesty International also said the Israeli military’s repeated use of unlawful mass “evacuation” and “no-return” orders to displace and terrorize hundreds of thousands of people in Lebanon flagrantly violates international humanitarian law. The prominent rights group added that this constitutes a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention and amounts to a war crime.

Israel stands accused of attempting to sabotage the Tehran–Washington agreement. President Donald Trump has openly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel’s continued attacks in Lebanon. However, some experts argue that such criticism rings hollow, as Israel does not carry out sustained operations in Lebanon without a US green light.

Despite Israel’s role in undermining the agreement, countries around the world continue to support the MoU.

In a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian, eastern France on Wednesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed “great appreciation” for the US–Iran MoU. He said Egypt is waiting for a final deal to be declared “so that we can react appropriately and state our positive views and perspectives.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also called on the international community and the UN Security Council to support the MoU, emphasizing the need for continued diplomacy to establish peace and stability.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called the MoU a “well-structured” and “positive” agreement that he “absolutely” supports. Speaking to CNN on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Carney said, “We’re very pleased with the deal that’s been struck,” adding that it is a “game-changer.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for a firm commitment to the Iran–US ceasefire, urging all parties to work toward laying the foundation of a “sustainable security architecture in the region.”

Over the past days, the MoU has received widespread support from many countries and global organizations.

However, as the halt to Israeli strikes in Lebanon is a central pillar of the agreement and essential to its durability, the United States is now expected to take clear and decisive action to ensure compliance by its closest regional ally. Washington’s credibility as a guarantor of the deal depends on its willingness to enforce the terms it has endorsed and to compel Israel to end its attacks in Lebanon, in order to preserve the integrity of the ceasefire and prevent further regional escalation.

