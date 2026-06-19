Iran wins three bronzes at 2026 AKF Senior Championships

TEHRAN – The Iranian karate athletes won three bronze medals at the AKF Senior Championships.

Aliasghar Asiabari defeated his Indian rival to win a bronze medal at the Male Kumite -84kg.

In the Female Kumite -61kg, Mehrnegar Ahmadi beat her Vietnamese opponent to come third.

Iran’s Female Kata also seized a bronze medal.

The Championships in Bali, Indonesia, brought together the continent’s top karate athletes in the race for Asian titles.

Th competitions are being held from June 18 to 21.