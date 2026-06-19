Iran wins three bronzes at 2026 AKF Senior Championships
June 19, 2026 - 15:19
TEHRAN – The Iranian karate athletes won three bronze medals at the AKF Senior Championships.
Aliasghar Asiabari defeated his Indian rival to win a bronze medal at the Male Kumite -84kg.
In the Female Kumite -61kg, Mehrnegar Ahmadi beat her Vietnamese opponent to come third.
Iran’s Female Kata also seized a bronze medal.
The Championships in Bali, Indonesia, brought together the continent’s top karate athletes in the race for Asian titles.
Th competitions are being held from June 18 to 21.
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