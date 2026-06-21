Iranian brothers Nemati win gold in AKF Senior Championships

TEHRAN – Morteza and Mahmoud Nemati claimed two gold medals at the 2026 Asian Karate Federation (AKF) Senior Championships on Sunday.

Morteza Nemati defeated Nurkanat Azhikanov from Kazakhstan 3-2 in Male Kumite -75kg final.

Mahmoud Nemati also beat Sanad Sufyani of Saudi Arabia 4-0 in the Male Kumite +84kg final.

The Championships in Bali, Indonesia, brought together the continent’s top karate athletes in the race for Asian titles.

Th competitions are being held from June 18 to 21.