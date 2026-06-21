Iranian brothers Nemati win gold in AKF Senior Championships
June 21, 2026 - 12:28
TEHRAN – Morteza and Mahmoud Nemati claimed two gold medals at the 2026 Asian Karate Federation (AKF) Senior Championships on Sunday.
Morteza Nemati defeated Nurkanat Azhikanov from Kazakhstan 3-2 in Male Kumite -75kg final.
Mahmoud Nemati also beat Sanad Sufyani of Saudi Arabia 4-0 in the Male Kumite +84kg final.
The Championships in Bali, Indonesia, brought together the continent’s top karate athletes in the race for Asian titles.
Th competitions are being held from June 18 to 21.
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