Morteza Nemati delighted to claim first Asian karate gold

TEHRAN – Iranian karateka Morteza Nemati expressed his delight after winning his first senior Asian Championship gold medal at the Asian Karate Championships in Bali, Indonesia.

Nemati captured the gold medal in the men's -75kg category after defeating Kazakhstan's Nurkana Azhikanov in the final. The triumph marked a major milestone in the Iranian fighter's career, as it was his first continental title at senior level.

Adding to Iran's success, Nemati's brother, Mahmoud Nemati, also stood atop the podium after winning gold in the men's +84kg division.

Speaking exclusively to the Tehran Times, Nemati reflected on his achievement.

"The Asian Championships were held in Bali, Indonesia, and I competed in the -75kg weight category. To win the gold medal, I defeated opponents from Uzbekistan, Kuwait and Japan," he said.

"This is my first gold medal in the senior division, and I am very happy about it."

Iran also enjoyed a strong showing in the team competition, where Nemati played an important role in helping the national team reach the final.

"In the team event, we defeated Nepal, Vietnam and Japan," he said. "Unfortunately, we lost to Jordan in the final and had to settle for the silver medal."

Nemati praised his teammates for their efforts throughout the tournament.

"I would like to congratulate all the members of the team for their hard work and commitment. They all deserve credit for this achievement," he added.

Karate made its Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games but was not included in the Paris 2024 Olympic program. Asked whether he believes karate could one day return to the Olympics, Nemati remained hopeful.

"I hope that one day karate will return to the Olympic Games," he said.