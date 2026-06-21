Iran female kumite win gold in AKF Senior Championships

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Japan 2-0 in the Female Team Kumite final of the 2026 Asian Karate Federation (AKF) Senior Championships on Sunday.

Japan had secured a 2-0 win over Thailand, while Iran advanced to the final with a 2-0 victory against Vietnam.

Also, Iran lost to Jordan 3-0 in the Male Team Kumite final and bagged a silver medal.

Iran had defeated Japan 3-1 in a competitive semifinal, while Jordan produced an impressive performance to overcome Uzbekistan 21-6.

The Championships in Bali, Indonesia, brought together the continent’s top karate athletes in the race for Asian titles.

Th competitions are being held from June 18 to 21.