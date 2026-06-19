“The Book of Doors” published in Persian

TEHRAN- A Persian translation of British author Gareth Brown’s novel “The Book of Doors” has recently been published by Milkan Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Mahsa Sabaghi.

“The Book of Doors” is about Cassie Andrews, a New York City bookseller whose quiet, unassuming life is irrevocably transformed when she receives a mystical volume from a favored customer. Titled The Book of Doors, the artifact is far more than a collection of cryptic sketches and strange handwriting; it is a gateway to a metaphysical reality. The core premise of the volume—that "any door is every door"—bestows an extraordinary power upon its possessor, allowing them to treat any physical doorway as a portal to any other location in the world.

Initially, Cassie and her best friend, Izzy, view this gift as a ticket to limitless adventure. They are quickly swept away from their predictable routines, using the book to explore the globe and test the boundaries of their newfound freedom. However, the narrative reveals that the Book of Doors is not a solitary anomaly. It exists within a wider, more dangerous ecosystem of magical texts—volumes capable of producing both wondrous and dreadful effects when wielded by those with the knowledge to use them.

The joy of discovery soon turns into a desperate struggle for survival as Cassie and Izzy attract the attention of ruthless individuals who crave the book’s unique capabilities. These antagonists, who wield their own sinister magical texts, transform Cassie’s life into a high-stakes game of pursuit.

In her hour of need, Cassie finds an unlikely ally in Drummond Fox, a man haunted by his own demons and the clandestine curator of a secret library of occult volumes. Together, they must navigate a shadow world of hidden knowledge to outrun a nameless, malevolent evil that hunts the keepers of these books. Ultimately, the story serves as a cautionary tale about the cost of power, concluding that while the world is full of possibilities, some thresholds are forged for a reason and some doors should never be opened.

SAB/

