Tehran, Minsk ink MOU on academic, scientific ties

TEHRAN – Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, the Iranian Minister of Science, Research and Technology, and Denis Korzhitsky, the chairman of the Belarusian State Committee on Science and Technology, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Thursday to expand educational, research, and technological collaborations.

The MOU was inked at the 8th meeting of the Joint Belarusian-Iranian Commission on Co-operation in Science, Technology and Higher Education, which took place in Minsk.

The commission confirmed the priority areas for 2026-2028 as digital economy and artificial intelligence; innovative industrial technologies; biological and medical technologies; innovative solutions in the agro-industrial complex and food industry; and development and deepening of the study of the languages and literatures of both countries, according to SB news.

Additionally, both parties expressed their readiness to hold a joint competition for sci-tech projects during 2026-2028. A protocol of the meeting was signed following the talks.

Before the meeting, Belarusian Education Minister Andrey Ivanets held a meeting with Simaei-Sarraf. The official hoped the meeting would lay the ground for the expansion of scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries.

The Iranian minister, for his part, highlighted the strategic standing of the SCO and called for the enhancement of collaborations among member states in the technology sector to meet the shared needs of each nation.

In May, Ivanets, in a phone call with Simaei-Sarraf, announced his country’s willingness to promote scientific and educational ties with Iran.

He expressed solidarity with Iranians following the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, and voiced readiness to expand cooperation with Iran through conducting joint research projects and exchanging students, IRNA reported.

Highlighting Iran’s scientific capacities, Simaei-Sarraf said Iran’s higher education system primarily focuses on the development of technology and innovation, noting that 160 science and technology parks are operating in the country, currently.

The official invited Ivanets to pay a visit to Iran and become more familiar with science and technology parks as well as universities, which will contribute to the enhancement of ties.

Lauding Belarus expression of solidarity with Iran, Simaei-Sarraf said the aggressors did not only attack the country’s geographical borders, but also scientific borders targeting research centers, laboratories, and universities.

The official highlighted that attacks on scientific centers and educational institutions violate the International Humanitarian Law principle of distinction. He went on to propose the development of a joint document on safeguarding universities, higher education centers, and condemning any attack on science, scientists, and professors in the tenth meeting of the SCO Science Ministers.



MT/MG