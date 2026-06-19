Pezeshkian hails Qatar, Pakistan, and Tajikistan for supporting diplomacy and regional peace

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has praised the constructive roles played by Qatar, Pakistan, and Tajikistan in supporting diplomatic efforts that culminated in a recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States aimed at ending the US-Israeli war of aggression and promoting regional stability.

In separate telephone conversations on Thursday with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for the support and cooperation of regional partners during a critical period of diplomacy.

Speaking with the Qatari emir, the Iranian president commended Doha’s responsible engagement and mediation efforts, describing Qatar as a key contributor to creating a favorable environment for negotiations. He emphasized that Iran highly values the role of friendly and brotherly countries in advancing dialogue and reducing tensions across the region.

Pezeshkian stated that the MoU would not have been possible without the goodwill and diplomatic support of countries such as Qatar, Pakistan, and other Islamic nations. He stressed that stronger political, economic, and cultural cooperation among Muslim countries can play a significant role in fostering regional stability, security, and sustainable development.

For his part, Sheikh Tamim welcomed the agreement and reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to diplomacy, dialogue, and de-escalation efforts. He described relations between Tehran and Doha as strategic and stable and called for full adherence by all parties to the commitments outlined in the memorandum.

In a separate conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Pezeshkian praised Islamabad’s diplomatic engagement, saying Pakistan’s constructive role in facilitating negotiations would remain in the memory of the Iranian nation.

The Iranian president thanked Prime Minister Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi for their support of diplomatic initiatives that helped lay the groundwork for the understanding aimed at ending hostilities. He said Pakistan’s approach reflected the spirit of Islamic solidarity, regional responsibility, and the deep-rooted relations between the two neighboring countries.

Sharif welcomed the conclusion of the MoU and described it as an important step toward strengthening peace and stability in the region. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to continue supporting diplomatic initiatives and expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Iran in science and technology, agriculture, trade, industry, and other sectors.

The Iranian president also held talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, during which the two leaders welcomed the agreement and emphasized the importance of strengthening peace and stability throughout the region.

Pezeshkian thanked Tajikistan for its supportive and fraternal stance toward Iran and highlighted the deep historical, cultural, and civilizational ties between Tehran and Dushanbe. He expressed hope that greater unity and coordination among Islamic and regional countries would help counter destabilizing policies and contribute to sustainable peace and security.

President Rahmon congratulated Iran on reaching the agreement, describing the development as a source of hope for the peoples of the region. He reaffirmed Tajikistan’s readiness to expand cooperation with Iran across economic, trade, tourism, investment, and cultural sectors.

The three separate conversations underscored a growing regional consensus in favor of diplomacy, dialogue, and multilateral cooperation following the recent agreement. Iranian officials view the MoU as a significant step toward reducing tensions, preventing further escalation, and opening new opportunities for regional cooperation and stability.

The discussions also reflected Tehran’s broader policy of strengthening relations with neighboring and Islamic countries, which Iranian leaders regard as essential for promoting collective security, economic development, and lasting peace across the region.

