HAFIZABAD, Pakistan – After more than 100 days of intense fighting, the conflict officially entered its final chapter on June 15, when representatives of the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities. While a final peace treaty is expected to follow a 60-day negotiation window, both sides have acknowledged that the active phase of the war has effectively concluded.

For Tehran’s allies, the outcome represents far more than a ceasefire; it is a landmark geopolitical achievement. They contend that Washington entered the fray intent on crippling the Iranian government, imposing its will, and redrawing the regional strategic map. Instead, the war culminated in negotiated concessions, commitments to lift sanctions, and an agreement widely viewed in the Islamic Republic as a vindication of its political independence.

Initial disclosures from the memorandum indicate that the United States has agreed to ease restrictions on Iran’s oil exports, roll back a broad array of punitive sanctions, and dismantle its naval blockade. Crucially, Washington has also committed to engaging in future negotiations based on mutual respect for territorial integrity. In Tehran, these provisions have been met with fervent public acclaim and hailed as a diplomatic masterstroke.

The financial ramifications are equally profound. As one of the world’s pre-eminent crude producers, Iran’s return to global energy markets is poised to recalibrate supply chains and help stabilize prices that spiraled throughout the conflict. For many analysts, Washington’s decision to relent underscored the mounting financial toll of prolonging the war, a toll that ultimately outweighed the strategic gains it initially sought.

Across much of the Global South, the conflict has been reinterpreted as a broader referendum on sovereignty and self-determination. For developing nations familiar with external coercion, Iran’s resilience has become an enduring symbol of resistance against perceived Western interventionism. Pro-government factions in Tehran argue that the war exposed the limits of American military and economic leverage, signaling a definitive turning point in global power dynamics.

The United States lost the war of coercion against Iran the moment its “maximum pressure” campaign collapsed into a cycle of empty threats and public rejection. After walking away from the nuclear deal, Washington tried to strangle Iran’s economy and force a surrender through sanctions, sabotage, and military posturing, but instead of breaking, Tehran adapted, deepened its regional influence, and waited out the pressure.

The most exemplified proof of that failure came as Donald Trump announced no fewer than 39 times that a deal with Iran was imminent, each time projecting victory only to have Iran immediately and publicly reject the claim, exposing American bluster as powerless theater. Far from bringing Iran to its knees, the United States was left begging for negotiations that never came, turning Trump’s repeated boasts into a ritual of humiliation that marked the definitive defeat of American strategy.

That narrative draws its emotional power from the words of the Martyr Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei uttered on January 3, 2026, at the war’s darkest hour: “We will bring the enemy to its knees.”

At the time, the declaration was dismissed by sceptics as wartime bravado. By the conflict’s denouement, however, his supporters viewed it as a prophecy fulfilled.

Of course, Washington offers a different framing. American officials maintain that the agreement represents a strategic recalibration, a cost-saving redeployment rather than a surrender of objectives. Critics on Capitol Hill, however, have been less charitable, lambasting the deal as an unprecedented retreat that squanders American credibility.

As diplomats finalize the details of a permanent settlement, one conviction has taken firm hold among Iran’s backers: the United States failed to achieve its primary goals, while Iran preserved its national autonomy and emerged demonstrably stronger.

History will ultimately render its own verdict. But for the crowds celebrating in Tehran’s streets, the judgment is already irrevocable.

Iran endured. Iran resisted. And Iran emerged victorious.