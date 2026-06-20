10 sobering lessons the war on Iran forced into the open

TEHRAN — Just four months ago, American and Israeli officials and pundits spoke about Iran as if it were a brittle structure waiting to collapse under enough force. They imagined that strikes, assassinations, sanctions, blockades and psychological pressure would force Tehran into surrender. Instead, the war produced the opposite result.

Iran survived, hardened, and emerged more self-assured, while the United States and Israel have revealed how narrow the limits of their own power have become.

This war matters far beyond Iran. It was a test of American coercion, Israeli maniacal strategy, and the idea that classic military superiority still guarantees political success. These are the ten lessons other countries should take seriously.

I. Iran’s enduring strength

The first lesson is the most important: Iran is not a brittle state waiting to fall apart. It is a millennia-old civilization with ideological depth, institutional solidness, and a political culture built around endurance.

Former deputy of the French National Assembly Pierre Lellouche wrote in Le Figaro that Iran emerged from the war stronger and more revanchist than before, and that judgment fits the result. The so-called Iranian opposition in the diaspora, long treated in Western circles as a ready-made alternative, proved irrelevant both inside and outside the country.

The deaths of officials, commanders, scientists, and civilians did not trigger collapse. In Iran’s anti-fragile political culture, martyrdom reinforces legitimacy and resolve.

II. Geography still decides wars

The second lesson echoes a truth as old as the Iranian plateau itself, which is that geography is power. Iran’s mountains, depth, and dispersed infrastructure made it far harder to strike decisively than planners expected. The Zagros and Alborz ranges serve as a natural fortress, providing the concealment and survivability necessary to withstand any assault.

Then there is the vital Strait of Hormuz. Traffic through the strait remains central to the ceasefire logic because even limited disruption immediately affects global energy markets. That makes Iran’s location a strategic asset no bombing campaign can erase.

Some commentators have described the Hormuz lever as more powerful than a nuclear bomb. American political scientist Robert Pape has said that Iran is far stronger than it was before the recent U.S.-Israeli attack. “It is in control of 20% of the world’s oil and is now an emerging fourth center of power,” he argued.

III. Cheap weapons changed the cost of war

The third lesson is about the economics of modern war. Iran showed that cheap drones and missiles can force a richer enemy to spend far more on interception, alert status, and redeployment. A low-cost attack can trigger an expensive response, and that asymmetry can become decisive over time.

Swedish writer Malcolm Kyeyune masterfully compares the U.S. military dilemma to the Hussite wars of the 15th century. The U.S. relied on “sky knights,” professional pilots flying $100 million fighter jets. Iran countered this with the “Bohemian” strategy: mass-produced, cheap, domestically manufactured suicide drones and ballistic missiles.

The war was not won by the side with the most advanced aircraft. It was shaped by the side that could impose costs faster than its overstretched opponents could absorb them.

IV. ‘Decapitation’ did not produce collapse

The fourth lesson is one the Pentagon keeps relearning. Killing leaders does not automatically destroy the state they serve. The war initiators assumed that “decapitation” strikes and targeted assassinations would produce panic, confusion, and surrender. Instead, Iran adapted. Command survived, succession held, and the political center became more disciplined.

Robert Pape has long argued that coercive bombing rarely produces the political effect attackers want, especially against states with layered institutions and ideological cohesion. Iran confirmed that logic again. Leadership strikes have helped create a stronger story of resistance.

V. The Resistance Front rendered divide-and-conquer tactics futile

The fifth lesson is that the Resistance Front can no longer be understood as isolated. The assumption that Hezbollah, Iraqi resistance groups, Yemen’s Ansarallah, and other aligned actors could be neutralized separately proved weak. Pressure in one arena produced response in another. That is the practical meaning of “unity of theaters.”

The war revealed a networked reality, not a set of disconnected militias. Washington and Tel Aviv wanted sequential campaigns. Instead, they faced a system in which pressure spreads across borders. Once that became clear, the strategy of compartmentalized containment looked outdated.

VI. U.S. bases became liabilities

The sixth lesson is especially important for countries that host American forces. In this war, U.S. bases made host states more vulnerable, not safer. They became targets, pressure points, and magnets for justified retaliation.

That is why many regional governments have panicked. They have realized that American and Israeli militaries bring American and Israeli priorities, and those priorities are not aligned with local interests. Under fire, the supposed security umbrella acts only as a beacon for targets.

VII. The world reacts to pain, not principle

The seventh lesson is stark but true. A significant population of the world did not react strongly to Iranians’ suffering on moral grounds. They reacted when the war threatened oil, shipping, insurance, and inflation. Humanitarian concern matters in speeches; material disruption matters in practice.

That is why Hormuz mattered so much. Once energy flows were endangered, the war became everybody’s problem. The global attention quickly sharpened when markets were at risk. The lesson is simple: international sympathy is thin, but economic pain is immediate.

Yet, this cold calculus does not diminish the profound value of true empathy and alliance; the Iranian people do not forget those who stood with them, who protested and held the portraits of the martyred Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the Minab schoolchildren, for such acts of solidarity are deeply etched into the national memory.

VIII. Tel Aviv and Washington only understand the language of force

The eighth lesson is bleak. Appeals to restraint do not stop an actor that sees compromise as weakness. Jeffrey Sachs has argued that Israeli regional strategy rests on dominance, not coexistence, and the war fits that logic closely. Sachs has also said that the goal of American foreign policy has become “full spectrum dominance in every region of the world.”

Iran’s response made one thing plain: force met force, and only force changed the pace of the war. That is not a comforting lesson, but it is the one the war delivered.

IX. American unpredictability is not strategy

The ninth lesson concerns the mythology around Trump-style volatility. For years, Trump’s unpredictability was sold as a strategic virtue, as if erratic behavior were the same as planning.

The war exposed the weakness in that idea. When pressure rose, unpredictability looked less like mastery and more like improvisation. It confused allies more than enemies.

Iran, by contrast, looked deliberate. It knew what it could absorb and what would trigger a response. That is the difference between strategic clarity and political noise. A great power that acts erratically under stress eventually trains others to hedge against it.

X. The American world order is suffering a terminal decline

The final lesson is the broadest. The U.S.-Israeli war has accelerated the erosion of the old American order.

The United States can still strike, kill, punish, and destroy. What it can no longer assume is that force will reliably produce control. Israel remains capable of inflicting damage and taking innocent lives, yet strategic victory remains entirely beyond its reach.

The war has deepened skepticism toward American guarantees, strengthened multipolar instincts, and reminded the world that empire can still wound but no longer command as it once did. Iran turned the war into evidence that the age of easy Western coercion is ending.