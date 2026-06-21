‘Reducing Iran's oil exports to zero; A wish that never came true’

TEHRAN- The admission of the ineffectiveness of oil sanctions against Iran comes after the signing of the memorandum of understanding ending the war between America and the Zionist regime against Iran, voiced by American officials. This follows Mohsen Paknejad, the oil minister, having previously responded decisively to Donald Trump's "maximum pressure" order aimed at reducing Iran's oil exports to zero, declaring that America's maximum pressure policy on Iran's oil exports has failed and that reducing Iran's oil exports to zero is a wish they will never achieve.

After the agreement was signed between the presidents of Iran and America, when J.D. Vance, in his capacity as Trump's Vice President, was questioned at a press conference about the tenth clause of the agreement—concerning the freedom of Iran's crude oil exports and the concessions granted through it—he was compelled to admit: "To be honest, we did not consider this a major concession to the Iranians. The Iranians themselves did not view it as a concession either, because what had prevented their oil sales was not sanctions. They were still selling large quantities of oil and did not even have to offer discounts, because the sanctions at that time had essentially lost their effectiveness."

This is the first comment from a senior American official regarding the failure of the unilateral oil battle with Iran. These remarks from this senior Trump administration official come as the US President, since 2018 after entering the White House and tearing up the JCPOA agreement, declared that Washington's goal was to reduce Iran's oil revenues and bring Iran's crude oil exports to zero. Trump in 2025, after returning to the presidency once again, while reviving maximum pressure against Iran, imposed the harshest sanctions on the oil industry, particularly on Iran's oil exports—a situation where the dominant view was using oil as a political tool to pressure Iran. This approach was based on the premise that crude oil and gas condensate exports, as the driving engine of Iran's economy, play a vital role in providing foreign exchange revenues and balancing the national budget, constituting a significant portion of government income.

Now, after years of this targeting, the retreat of White House officials has come with a clear admission of the ineffectiveness of sanctions in reducing Iran's oil exports to zero, declaring Trump's wish in this regard as unattainable.

Mohsen Paknejad, the oil minister, at that time responded to Donald Trump's "maximum pressure" order aimed at reducing Iran's oil exports to zero, decisively declaring that America's maximum pressure policy on Iran's oil exports has failed and emphasized that reducing the Islamic Republic of Iran's oil exports to zero is a wish they will never achieve.

Regarding the maximum pressure policy, or the use of such rhetoric as "we want to bring Iran's oil exports to zero," Iran's Oil Minister had said that this is a failed policy—a policy that had been tested before and yielded no results. If they test it again, they will get no results and will fail. In accordance with the conditions ahead, the expert staff of the oil industry in various fields, from production to export specialists, will adopt special and appropriate measures; the more restrictions we face, the more complex the measures adopted will be.

MA