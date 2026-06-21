Medvedev warns Israel may seek to undermine Iran–US MoU

TEHRAN– Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has warned that Israel may attempt to derail the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States, arguing that the accord reflects Washington’s inability to achieve its military objectives against Tehran.

In a statement published on social media on Saturday, Medvedev said that despite extensive missile strikes and the targeted killing of senior Iranian officials during the conflict, the United States failed to secure a decisive victory.

According to the Russian official, Israel emerged from the war dissatisfied with its outcome and could seek to undermine the agreement through actions aimed at escalating regional tensions.

Medvedev specifically accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to weaken the deal through military operations in Lebanon and other measures that could jeopardize ongoing diplomatic efforts. He further claimed that even US President Donald Trump would have a limited ability to prevent such actions.

“Expecting a comprehensive peace settlement at this stage would be premature and unrealistic,” Medvedev said, cautioning against assumptions that the agreement would immediately stabilize the region.

Addressing Iran’s strategic leverage, Medvedev described the Strait of Hormuz as one of Tehran’s most significant geopolitical assets, suggesting that Iran could employ its influence over the vital maritime corridor whenever it deemed necessary.

“It is premature to expect peace,” Medvedev wrote, reiterating a position he had previously expressed regarding the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz. “It will be used if required.”

