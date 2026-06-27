11 Iranian universities in QS WUR 2027 ranking

TEHRAN – The 23rd edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR), 2027, has placed 11 Iranian universities among the world’s top institutes, up from nine universities in 2026.

University of Tehran, with a global ranking of 367, ranks first among the Iranian universities, IRNA reported.

Sharif University of Technology (ranking 390), and Amirkabir University of Technology (483), are placed second and third.

Iran University of Science and Technology (504), Isfahan University of Technology (620), University of Tabriz (686), Shahid Beheshti University (781-790), Shiraz University (791-800), are other top universities included in this year’s ranking.

The QS World University Rankings methodology combines reputation evidence, research performance, and employability outcomes into a weighted framework designed to compare institutions globally. By structuring the ranking around lenses and clearly weighted indicators, QS aims to make the drivers of overall performance transparent, while eligibility thresholds help ensure institutions are compared on a broadly consistent basis.

Fifty percent of an institution’s QS World University Ranking position is based on the Research and Discovery Lens, comprised of Academic Reputation (30 percent) and Citations per Faculty (20 percent) Indicators.

Twenty percent of an institution’s position is based on its performance in the Employability and Outcomes Lens. This Lens is made up of Employer Reputation (15 percent) and Employment Outcomes (5 percent).

Global engagement (15 percent), Learning experiences (10 percent), and Sustainability (5 percent) are the three other indicators used to evaluate the universities.

Not all higher education institutions are eligible for the QS World University Rankings, and not all eligible institutions proceed to be ranked. In the flagship QS World University Rankings, only around 1,500 institutions are ranked to ensure data quality, though it assess over 8,000 as part of a usual cycle.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Imperial College London, Stanford University, University of Oxford, and Harvard University are the top five universities in QS ranking.

Recent rankings

The 16th edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 has included 10 Iranian universities in three broad subject areas.

The 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject features 55 narrow subjects across five broad subject areas.

In the Engineering and Technology category, Sharif University of Technology, with a global ranking of 252, is placed first in the country. The university’s best global ranking is in Engineering-Petroleum (20); it ranks 151-200 in civil and structural engineering, engineering-mechanical, as well as electrical and electronic engineering.

University of Tehran is placed second, with a ranking of 288 globally. It ranks 23rd in engineering petroleum. The university ranks between 201 and 250 in chemical engineering, engineering-mechanical, and electrical and electronic engineering.

Amirkabir University of Technology, with a global ranking of 401-450, is placed third. Its best global ranking is in Engineering-Petroleum (51-100).

Iran University of Science and Technology ranks 451-500 in the world, and fourth in the country.

In the Life Sciences and Medicine category, Tehran University of Medical Sciences (312). Tehran University of Medical Sciences ranks between 151-225 in Nursing, and 151-200 in Pharmacy and Pharmacology.

University of Tehran (401-450) is placed second, nationwide, next to Iran University of Medical Sciences. It ranks 151-200 in Pharmacy and Pharmacology.

Iran University of Medical Sciences and Shiraz University of Medical Sciences (401-500) rank third, jointly. Shiraz University of Medical Sciences ranks 251-300 in Pharmacy and Pharmacology.

Mashhad University of Medical Sciences is placed between 501-550 globally; it ranks 201-250 in Pharmacy and Pharmacology.

Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences (SBMU) is placed between 501-550.

Tabriz University of Medical Sciences ranks 501-550. It ranks 151-225 in Nursing, and 151-200 in Pharmacy and Pharmacology.

In the Natural Sciences category, University of Tehran, with a global ranking of 336, is placed first. It ranks 201-250 in Environmental Sciences, 301-350 in Material Sciences, and 351-400 in Mathematics.

Sharif University of Technology is placed second, ranking 401-450 globally. It ranks between 201-25 in Material Sciences.

The SCImago Institutions Rankings (SIR) 2026 has ranked 166 Iranian universities among the top institutions in the world, up from 164 in 2025.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences and University of Tehran are placed among the top ten institutions in West Asia, ranking 5th and 10th, respectively.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences (with a global ranking of 701) is the top university in the country.

University of Tehran and Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Health Services are placed second and third, respectively.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences rank 37 in Dentistry (first in West Asia), 49 in Dermatology, 73 in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, 81 in Otorhinolaryngology, 94 in Infectious Diseases, 96 in Public Health, Environment and Occupational Health, 98 in Urology, 108 in Ophthalmology, 131 in Medicine (first in West Asia), 139 in Epidemiology, 159 in Nephrology, 176 in Surgery, and 189 in Critical Care and Intensive Care Medicine.

University of Tehran ranks 71 in Architecture, 72 in Business, management, and Accounting (first in West Asia), 76 in Geography, Planning, and Development, 112 in Energy (first in West Asia), 128 in Geology, 137 in Civil and Structural Engineering, 169 in Atmospheric Science, 208 in Religious Studies, 242 in Earth and Planetary Sciences, 248 in forestry, and 290 in Aquatic Science.

Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences ranks 96 in Pathology and Forensic Medicine, 106 in Urology, and 130 in Dermatology.

Tabriz University of Medical Sciences ranks 109 in Pharmacology, Toxicology, and Pharmaceutics (2nd in West Asia), and 182 in Urology.

Golestan University ranks 132 in Social Sciences, and 155 in Education (first in West Asia).

In Environmental Sciences, Iran Polymer and Petrochemical Institute ranks 1st in West Asia (130 globally), University of Tehran ranks third in West Asia.

In Architecture, University of Gilan ranks 70, and Iran University of Science and Technology ranks 80 globally.

University of Kashan ranks 66 globally in Ocean Engineering.

In Biomedical Engineering, Lorestan University of Medical Sciences, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, and Mashhad University of Medical Sciences rank 74, 245, and 261, respectively.

MT /MG