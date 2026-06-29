Tahereh Mafi’s bestselling novel “Shatter Me” to be adapted into film by Warner Bros.

TEHRAN – Iranian-American author Tahereh Mafi has revealed that Warner Bros. has secured the film rights to her bestselling young-adult dystopian “Shatter Me” series, marking a major milestone as the franchise approaches its 15th anniversary.

Originally released in 2011, “Shatter Me” centers on Juliette Ferrars, a 17-year-old girl whose deadly touch forces her into isolation. Imprisoned because of her uncontrollable ability, Juliette becomes the target of a powerful authoritarian government known as “The Reestablishment,” which seeks to turn her into a weapon. Faced with impossible choices, she must decide whether to submit to their control or fight for her own freedom.

Over the past few years, the series has experienced a dramatic resurgence in popularity. The novels have sold more than 15 million copies worldwide and have been translated into over 30 languages and published across 38 territories, expanding into one of the most recognizable young-adult fantasy franchises of the last decade, Filmnet reported.

Mafi has stated that she drew inspiration from “an interest in human nature and [humanity's] ability to overcome great obstacles” when it came to writing the book.

“Shatter Me” is the first of a series of seven books along with five novellas, published from 2011 to 2021. They have all been translated into Persian and released by various publishers in recent years.

Regarding the movie adaptation, Mafi has emphasized that she intends to stay closely involved throughout development. She said that preserving the heart of the story and respecting the fan community has always been her highest priority, adding that she believes the creative team has the potential to deliver a strong adaptation. As an executive producer, she noted that she plans to advocate for readers throughout the production process.

The announcement arrives at a time when Hollywood has largely stepped away from the young-adult dystopian genre that dominated theaters during the 2010s with franchises such as “The Hunger Games,” “Divergent,” and “The Maze Runner”. If successful, “Shatter Me” could help spark renewed interest in dystopian stories for a new generation of moviegoers.

Based in Santa Monica, California, Tahereh Mafi, 37, is known for writing young adult fiction. Mafi's parents are immigrants from Iran. She identifies as Muslim.

She is the #1 New York Times bestselling, #1 international bestselling, and National Book Award-nominated author of over a dozen novels.

SS/SAB

