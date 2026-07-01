Qalibaf says Iran won't give up Hormuz Strait

TEHRAN — Iran will never give up its control over the Strait of Hormuz, Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Tuesday, calling the waterway the country's most valuable strategic asset.

"The Strait of Hormuz is our territorial water," Qalibaf said in a televised interview. "We will not allow the United States to claim that Iran has militarized it. We will never retreat from this position."

Qalibaf described the strait as "a divine gift" and "our greatest instrument of power."

Iran closed the waterway to enemies and their allies after a new round of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression began on February 28. It tightened controls following President Donald Trump's announcement of an illegal naval blockade of Iranian vessels, which violated an April 7 ceasefire. Since a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding was signed on June 17, it has been allowing more ships to pass, and dismantled U.S. attempts to open an unauthorized non-Iranian route.

Qalibaf noted that the Islamabad MoU only provides a temporary exemption from maritime service fees, it does not change Iran's sovereign position.

Fate of negotiations

Qalibaf announced Iran will not move forward with negotiations with the U.S. to reach a final deal, until all five key provisions are fully met, adding that Lebanon is "the top priority."

The MoU requires an end to military aggression against Lebanon, withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the return of displaced civilians. Iran, the U.S., and Lebanon have agreed to set up a joint mechanism to oversee implementation, he added.

The Parliament Speaker contrasted Iran's approach with a U.S.-backed plan, saying Washington wants to normalize Lebanon's relations with Israel, while Tehran seeks to preserve Lebanon's independence.

Rejecting the idea that talks mean weakness, Qalibaf called negotiation "a method of struggle."

"Military power and diplomacy are two blades of the same pair of scissors," he said, stressing that talks should always be conducted from a position of strength. Qalibaf pointed to the U.S. naval blockade as proof. The blockade was lifted immediately after the MoU was signed, well before the 30-day deadline. In less than two weeks, Iran exported more than 40 million barrels of oil.

Qalibaf also made clear that Iran's military capabilities are off the table.

"Our missile program and military capabilities are absolutely non-negotiable," he said. "Uranium enrichment is our legitimate and inalienable right."

He dismissed reliance on UN Security Council resolutions, noting that Trump tore up a UN-backed nuclear deal in 2017. "Strong domestic capabilities are Iran's only genuine guarantee," he said.

Negotiators have set a renewable 60-day timetable covering all 14 provisions of the MoU. Talks will continue until all U.S. and UN sanctions are removed, Qalibaf said.

But he warned: "We negotiate to achieve our objectives. Wherever the language of reason and the memorandum proves ineffective, the language of force applies."