Iranian, Russian experts ink MOU to combat SDSs in Khuzestan province

TEHRAN – The natural resources and watershed management department of Khuzestan province has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with MA VOSTOK, a Russian company, to combat desertification and mitigate the impacts of sand and dust storms (SDSs) in the province's industrial regions, particularly the Shadegan oil field.

The MOU is also targeted to expand cooperation between industries operating in the province and contribute to the fulfilment of their social responsibilities, IRIB reported.

The proposed projects will primarily focus on runoff water management and improving environmental conditions in areas surrounding oilfields.

According to the agreement, MA VOSTOK is committed to sharing expertise and providing required support to expedite the implementation of the plans to combat desertification and expand vegetation coverage, and reduce airborne contaminants.

“Deserts cover around 1.27 million hectares, equaling 20 percent of the province’s land,” IRIB quoted Ali Chaman-Nezhadian, an official with DOE, as saying.

Poor management, oil-related activities, and road construction have sped up desertification in the province, the official further noted.

Dust storms are significant environmental challenges that adversely affect food security, human health, and the sustainable development process at national and regional levels.

Being located in an arid and semi-arid area, Iran has been negatively impacted by climate change. The rise in temperatures and drop in precipitation, intensified droughts, and frequent SDSs have not only threatened the ecosystem and biodiversity but also jeopardized the country’s food security by exacerbating soil erosion, expanding desertification, and declining agricultural productivity.

In consequence, the national specialized working group on SDSs, in cooperation with other governmental bodies, approved a comprehensive plan to address dust storms in August 2025. It is used as a national reference document to enhance the country’s resilience against one of the most acute environmental threats.

Tehran, Moscow underline development of environmental ties

In 2025, the head of the DOE, Shina Ansari, and the deputy chairmen of the Federation Council of Russia, Konstantin Kosachev, explored the potential of enhancing joint efforts in environmental fields.

The officials met on the sidelines of the 11th Nevsky International Ecological Congress.

Highlighting that the two chambers of the Russian parliament (the State Duma and the Russian Federation) are willing to expand ties with Iran, Kosachev voiced Russia’s readiness to promote environmental cooperation with Iran, IRNA reported.

The official went on to emphasize the expansion of parliamentary collaboration between the two nations, saying that the Russia-Iran parliamentary friendship group within the Federation Council is one of the most active groups, which reflects the significance of the relationship between Russia and Iran.

Referring to the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Russia, Ansari, for her part, expressed optimism for the implementation of environmental agreements achieved under the treaty.

Referring to the Caspian Sea as a shared environmental challenge, the official called on Russia to further boost cooperation with the country in addressing the Sea’s problems.

Also, she highlighted the exchange of experiences between legislative institutions of Iran and Russia, and the two parliaments play a critical role in preserving the environment.

Attending the 11th Congress, Iranian officials used the opportunity to raise and discuss the Caspian Sea’s major environmental and ecological challenges, such as water level reduction, pollution, fishing, and fisheries, IRNA reported.

Participation in the meeting of Environment Ministers of the Caspian Sea, as well as the BRICS panel, was among the other programs of the Iranian delegation.