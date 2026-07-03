Iran, Turkey emphasize regional security cooperation

TEHRAN — Senior defense officials from Iran and Turkey have underscored the importance of strengthening regional security cooperation and expanding bilateral defense ties during a high-level telephone conversation that focused on the regional security landscape, the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, and the need for greater coordination among regional powers.

Iran’s caretaker Defense Minister, Brigadier General Majid Ebn al-Reza, and Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler reviewed the latest developments across the region and explored avenues to deepen defense and security cooperation between Tehran and Ankara.

According to the Iranian readout, Ebn al-Reza said Tehran accepted the ceasefire framework at the request of friendly and neighboring countries and with the objective of contributing to regional stability. He nevertheless expressed skepticism over Washington’s commitment to the agreement, citing 'the United States' longstanding record of failing to honor its obligations.'

The Iranian defense chief stressed that the country's Armed Forces remain fully prepared to deliver a proportionate response to any violation of the ceasefire, while reaffirming Tehran’s commitment to preserving regional peace and stability.

Addressing broader regional developments, Ebn al-Reza accused Israel of pursuing destabilizing policies across Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran, arguing that continued US support has enabled those actions. He called on Islamic nations to strengthen political unity and practical security coordination in response 'growing regional challenges.'

He also renewed Iran’s proposal to establish a "Security Union of the Islamic World," bringing together regional powers including Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. According to Ebn al-Reza, recent conflicts have reinforced the need for regional countries to assume primary responsibility for their own security, warning that the presence of extra-regional military forces has contributed to mistrust and instability.

The Iranian minister further warned against 'Israeli plans to establish so-called security zones in Syria and Lebanon,' saying such measures could fuel wider regional instability. He also expressed concern over recent US statements regarding the possibility of opening a new front against Hezbollah in Lebanon, cautioning that such developments could further escalate tensions.

Ebn al-Reza reiterated Iran’s long-standing position that security in the Persian Gulf should be maintained by the region’s littoral states, arguing that dependence on outside powers cannot provide sustainable stability. He affirmed Tehran’s readiness to continue consultations with Turkey and other regional partners to advance durable regional security arrangements.

For his part, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler reaffirmed Ankara’s support for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the continuation of diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation. He emphasized that lasting regional security can only be achieved through dialogue, cooperation, and regional ownership, while reiterating Turkey’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of neighboring states.

The Turkish defense minister also expressed Ankara’s willingness to expand cooperation with Iran in areas including counterterrorism, border security, and broader regional affairs, stressing that closer coordination among regional countries remains the most effective path toward reducing tensions, combating terrorism, and promoting long-term peace and stability.