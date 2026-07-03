Citizens, officials mourn son-in-law of martyred Leader at Tehran funeral

TEHRAN — Scores of mourners gathered in Tehran on Friday afternoon to bid farewell to Martyr Mesbah al-Hoda Bagheri-Kani, the son-in-law of the martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was killed alongside him in U.S.-Israeli strikes on February 28.

The funeral procession began at 5:00 p.m. at Second Shahrān Square in the Kān neighborhood of northern Tehran — the late martyr's ancestral home — with crowds gathering from 4:30 p.m. onward. The body was then carried through Second Shahrān Square, past the home of Ayatollah Bagheri-Kani, and across Martyr Ahmad Kashani Bridge.

Bagheri-Kani, a close family member of the Leader, was also the nephew of the late Ayatollah Mahdavi-Kani, the former head of the Assembly of Experts. His martyrdom alongside the Leader has been deeply felt by the Iranian public, who turned out in large numbers to honor his memory.

The funeral came just one day after a separate farewell ceremony was held at the Imam Khomeini Husseiniya in Tehran, where thousands had gathered to pay their respects to the Leader himself. The presence of large crowds at both events has been widely seen as a display of national unity and resilience in the face of foreign aggression.

Bagheri-Kani's body will be laid to rest later, though officials have not yet announced the burial location.

