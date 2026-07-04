‘Caspian Sea, a new trade highway with the East’

TEHRAN- The Governor of Gilan, emphasizing the importance of redirecting the country's trade perspective towards the north, said that given the increasing exchanges with China and the shorter transportation routes through the Caspian Sea, the development of northern corridors can help reduce transportation costs and increase the country's economic productivity

Hadi Haghshenas, in an interview with IRNA, referring to the historical background of trade in Iran, stated that in the past, a significant part of the country's trade was conducted through northern routes within the framework of the Silk Road, and Iran's connection with Europe was also established through this route.

He added that with the formation of the Soviet Union in 1917 and the political changes of that period, the country's trade routes gradually shifted towards the south and the ports of the Persian Gulf.

Haghshenas pointed out that the political developments of the last century caused Iran's main trade route to shift from the north to the south and the Persian Gulf. He added that this change of route caused the important capacities of the north of the country in the field of trade and transportation to receive less attention, while today, due to the expansion of Iran's exchanges with Asian countries, especially China, the northern routes can have a significant advantage in terms of time and transportation costs.

The Governor of Gilan, referring to the difference in the scale of transportation in the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf, said that in the Caspian Sea, ships operate on a smaller scale, but this very issue has made it possible to create more diverse transportation networks and faster transfer of goods. Currently, the transfer of some goods, including cars from China, is being carried out through the Caspian Sea to Iran.

He continued that if goods are transported from China through Central Asian countries like Kazakhstan to Iran's northern ports, it will be shorter and more cost-effective than the Persian Gulf route; especially since a significant part of the country's population and consumer market is located in Tehran and the central provinces, which are closer to the northern ports.

Haghshenas also referred to the infrastructure created in the north of the country and stated that in recent years, significant investments have been made in the field of transportation infrastructure, including connecting railway lines to northern ports such as Amirabad and Bandar Anzali. Currently, Iranian ports in the Caspian Sea have the capacity to simultaneously accommodate more than 50 ships.

He emphasized that changing the approach from the southern seas to the Caspian Sea, in addition to economic benefits, can also be in the country's interest from the perspective of passive defense, because complete dependence on the southern routes and the Strait of Hormuz can bring challenges in special circumstances.

The former official of the Ports and Maritime Organization, in conclusion, referring to the existing capacities for importing goods through the northern route, noted that last year about 30 million tons of essential goods were imported into the country, and a significant part of this capacity can be supplied and imported through the ports of the Caspian Sea, a matter that requires strengthening development policies and making greater use of the infrastructure in the north of the country.

MA