“Eyes of Minab” art installation greets foreign dignitaries at Leader’s farewell ceremony

TEHRAN – A memorial dedicated to the martyred children of Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab has been placed at the entrance of the hall where foreign officials are paying their respects to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, at the Tehran’s Mosalla.

Positioned beside the portrait of the martyred Leader and his 14-months-old grandchild, the installation has infused the atmosphere of the ceremony with a sense of mourning and reflection.

The art installation, titled "Eyes of Minab," was created to honor the 168 martyred students and teachers of Minab and to ensure their memory remains vivid. Developed by the Soore-ye Omid Institute and crafted by artist Reza Golpayegani, the project seeks to narrate the innocence and the tragedy of the martyred children through the lens of art.

Featuring large-scale imagery of children's eyes, the "Eyes of Minab" installation is designed to invite attendees to pause, reflect, and empathize. Beyond its role as an artistic arrangement, the work serves as a visual memorial, striving to preserve the memory of these students and the suffering they endured.

SAB/