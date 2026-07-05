TEHRAN — The sprawling expanse of the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla became the epicenter of a historic geopolitical shift on July 5, as millions of Iranians converged for the second day of the public farewell ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

What unfolded was profoundly threatening to the hostile architects of the American-Israeli war.

Every foreign reporter who waded through the sweltering heat filed a dispatch confirming the deepest strength of the Islamic Republic.

Across global and hostile Western networks, the coverage of the farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader inadvertently documented a strategic failure for Washington.

The Western corporate media anticipated a fracturing society, yet broadcast an undeniable portrait of resilience.

The 'massive river of mourners' and the evaporation of fear

The physical reality of the crowds dismantled the fantasy of a terrified populace.

Reuters logged an astounding metric, noting the Tehran metro network recorded over seven million passenger trips overnight.

CNN described a massive river of mourners dressed in black flowing continuously from the Mosalla. The network admitted that fear over Western airstrikes had completely evaporated.

In its place, foreign cameras captured a populace thoroughly unafraid and demanding immediate retribution.

Sara, a 45-year-old resident, explained to CNN that the gathering is by itself the revenge, emphasizing that the world must understand that the unity of the people is the ultimate retaliation.

“They should understand that the unity of the people is the revenge,” she said.

Aziz Hatemi said he drove 1000 kilometers to stand in the crowds, telling reporters national strength is shown in the streets.

Mrs. Baqat captured the raw anger directed at the U.S. President Donald Trump, stating bluntly they hope he and his family will all die.

The mobilized Iranian society answering force with discipline was beautifully captured.

'Killing Trump is a sacred responsibility'

The emotional climax of the day arrived through a poet, shifting the atmosphere to absolute militancy.

For around 15 minutes, Mohammad Rasouli stood before the flag-draped coffins and articulated what the Western press frequently sanitizes.

He told the weeping millions-strong participants that from now on "the shroud is their garment," swearing by the martyred Leader's blood that "killing Donald Trump's is a sacred responsibility."

Rasouli asked the roaring crowd "why the most bastard man in the world is still alive," declaring that "it would be a disgrace not to kill the man" who killed the Leader.

These unvarnished words were broadcast globally. The Guardian, the Associated Press, Euronews, and The Hindu printed most of his demands.

For an audience conditioned to view Iranians as passive, the sight of an incredibly significant official event poetically mandating the elimination of the American president, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, was a narrative shock.

The Guardian observed that Sunday's crowds were noticeably larger and more militant, waving red flags symbolizing vengeance.

The British paper described men marching in the blistering heat wearing white burial shrouds, proving absolute readiness for martyrdom.

"On the mosque walls, mourners chalked up messages of love and grief for their killed leader, and messages of loyalty to his successor.

Many in the funeral crowd, as they stood in heat above 36C, waved red flags," The Guardian reported.

Symbols of Karbala and resistance

Al Jazeera provided lucid decoding of this visual language for its audience.

The network explained that the red banners blanketing the venue are a potent Shia symbol demanding vengeance for blood shed unjustly.

The historical cry honoring the Avengers of Hussein (Yaletharat Al-Hussein) was joined by a newly forged slogan demanding justice for the Avengers of Khamenei (Ya Latharat al-Khamenei).

This fusion of the tragedy at Karbala with the contemporary assassination marks a profound theological escalation, signifying a sacred obligation that secular Western frameworks fail to comprehend.

The tragedy was heavily personalized by the devastating visual of the smaller coffins placed alongside the martyred Leader.

Reuters and the New York Times detailed the agonizing sight of caskets holding his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and a fourteen-month-old granddaughter.

The Guardian described the size of the coffin of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's granddaughter, Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, as "one of the most poignant sights at the ceremony."

This transformed a geopolitical assassination into the intimate slaughter of a family, serving as a massive force multiplier for Iran, the Resistance Front, and their supporters.

Ordinary citizens voiced a sophisticated understanding of this anti-colonial struggle.

Hossein Dehghan, a 70-year-old translator, told The Guardian it is completely unacceptable to assassinate a major leader during negotiations without a declared war, calling the act pure deceit.

Dehghan observed the imperial aim was to subject Iran to American colonialism, but a nation with such history becomes highly motivated to defend its survival.

Ebrahim Kalim, who said he survived an Israeli bombardment, explained that while people want reform, it must be shaped by themselves without American interference.

Leila Ahmadi told reporters the people will fight the Americans with pitchforks if necessary.

Ziba Naderi, a nurse, said Iranians must follow whatever the new Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, commands. “I heard the call for revenge, but our Leader should say what we need to do, and we must listen to him,” she told Al Jazeera.

The strategic collapse of imperial containment

Behind the rhetoric of grief, the foreign press inadvertently documented the absolute continuity of the Iranian state.

The New York Times framed the gathering as a show of unity by Iranian leaders, acknowledging that internal divisions over negotiations with the West had dissolved.

The visible presence of top officials signaled a deep confidence in the security apparatus.

The IRGC Commander-in-Chief, Major General Ahmad Vahidi, and the Quds Force Commander, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, stood in full public view, proving the state is not hiding.

When Vahidi emerged from the sprawling complex, the New York Times watched black-clad mourners dynamically surge toward him while passionately chanting for revenge.

Al Jazeera accurately summarized the strategic message sent to Washington, noting the ceremonies proved state institutions remain completely intact.

The network concluded the enemies managed to kill a leader but failed entirely to break the establishment.

Expatriates like Mohamed Abdi flew in from Paris, telling the New York Times the martyred Leader stood for ideas he believed in and is now an immortal symbol of conviction.

“It is that strength and cause that brought me from Paris to Tehran and made me shed tears today,” he said. “He was someone who did the things that he really believed in.”

Diplomatically, the attempt to isolate the republic collapsed. Asian media outlets exposed that the United States pressured numerous countries to boycott the funeral, yet delegations from over 70 nations defied Washington.

Donald Trump's grotesque dismissal of the mourning millions as shedding "fake tears" merely exposed the shallowness of the imperial mindset.

An Iranian embassy perfectly captured the reality, responding that the assassins merely broke a perfume bottle whose scent has now spread everywhere.

The global media coverage of July 5 can be studied as the moment the psychological war against Iran officially failed.

The American and Israeli intelligence sectors miscalculated the cost of their aggression.

They removed a man, but the cameras of the world watched them awaken a unified nation.

The crowds at the Mosalla issued a historical indictment, and the international press was forced to broadcast their words.

