Iran come 12th at AVC Girls' U18 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN - Iran lost to Hong Kong 3-2 (25-23, 19-25, 18-25, 25-16, 12-15) at AVC Girls' U18 Volleyball Championship 11th-12th place on Tuesday.

Iran lost to the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong in the competition and just defeated Australia.

The 2026 AVC Girls' U18 Volleyball Championship is the 16th edition of the biennial tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) in collaboration with the Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA). The competition is being held in Nakhon Ratchasima from July 1 to 7.

The tournament also served as the Asian qualification event for the 2027 FIVB Volleyball Girls' U19 World Championship, with China, South Korea, Thailand and Japan their places at the global tournament as the AVC's representatives