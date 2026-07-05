Iran beat Australia at 2026 AVC Girls' U18 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN -Iran defeated Australia 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19) at the 2026 AC Girls' Volleyball Championship on Sunday.

The Iranian girls opened their Pool C campaign with a 3-1 loss to the Philippines before falling to Indonesia and Japan in their remaining group-stage matches.

Iran will play on Monday in the 9th–12th place.

The 2026 AVC Girls' U18 Volleyball Championship is the 16th edition of the biennial tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) in collaboration with the Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA). The competition is being held in Nakhon Ratchasima from July 1 to 7.

The tournament also serves as the Asian qualification event for the 2027 FIVB Volleyball Girls' U19 World Championship, with the top four teams securing places at the global tournament as the AVC's representatives