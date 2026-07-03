Iran suffer three straight defeats at 2026 AVC Girls' U18 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran suffered three consecutive defeats at the 2026 AVC Girls' U18 Volleyball Championship, currently underway in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The Iranian girls opened their Pool C campaign with a 3-1 loss to the Philippines before falling to Indonesia and Japan in their remaining group-stage matches.

Iran will now face Australia on Sunday in the 9th–16th place quarterfinals.

The 2026 AVC Girls' U18 Volleyball Championship is the 16th edition of the biennial tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) in collaboration with the Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA). The competition is being held in Nakhon Ratchasima from July 1 to 7.

The tournament also serves as the Asian qualification event for the 2027 FIVB Volleyball Girls' U19 World Championship, with the top four teams securing places at the global tournament as the AVC's representatives.

