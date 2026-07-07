Sanandaj Church: A testament to faith, history, and Kurdish heritage

TEHRAN - Hidden within one of the oldest quarters of Sanandaj, the capital of Iran's Kordestan province, Sanandaj Church stands as a remarkable symbol of religious coexistence, cultural diversity, and architectural beauty.

As the only surviving historical church in the province, it offers visitors a unique opportunity to discover an often-overlooked chapter of western Iran's history while exploring one of the country's most important centers of Kurdish culture.

The story of Sanandaj Church dates back to the final years of the Safavid era. Around 250 years ago, during the reign of Shah Abbas II, many Armenians were displaced by the Ottoman Empire and sought refuge in Iran. They were warmly welcomed by local communities across the country, including in Sanandaj, where a group eventually settled. It was here that they built the church that still stands today, although the identity of its architect and builder has been lost to history.

Covering approximately 1,200 square meters of land, the complex occupies a rectangular plan with a built-up area of around 700 square meters. Its architecture reflects the elegant Isfahan style, blending traditional brick construction, vaulted spaces, and local building techniques into a harmonious and distinctive design.

Visitors enter the church through a sequence of corridors that gradually reveal the building's impressive architectural features. The entrance is marked by arched doorways, decorative brickwork, graceful portals, and a large wooden gateway that leads into another corridor lined with intersecting semi-circular chambers. The portals are adorned with painted lotus flowers and medallion motifs, decorative elements believed to have been created by local artisans, adding a distinctly regional touch to the monument.

At the heart of the church lies the spacious nave, a grand hall supported by six sturdy pillars and illuminated through eight arched wooden windows. The hall also contains twelve adjoining rooms and fifteen wall-mounted lights. Its mosaic-covered floor and white plastered walls create a calm and understated atmosphere. Today, visitors can still find simple furnishings, including wooden chairs, carpets, decorative flowers, picture frames, and even a broken piano, all contributing to the building's quiet, timeless character.

The altar, positioned two steps above the nave at the northern end, serves as the spiritual focal point of the church. It features a large depiction of Jesus Christ alongside a statue of the Virgin Mary dressed in blue, surrounded by traditional lanterns. In the southern section of the building lie the graves of two priests, preserving the memory of the church's religious past.

Outside, a peaceful courtyard enhances the church's tranquil setting. Walnut trees provide welcome shade, while colorful flowers and a stone pool create a serene atmosphere. The pool and nearby fountain are supplied by a traditional qanat, an ancient underground water system that has long been part of Iran's engineering heritage. Several historic graves scattered throughout the courtyard further enrich the site's historical significance.

Among the church's most distinctive architectural elements are its bell tower and minaret, decorated with brick inscriptions and intricate tilework, showcasing the exceptional craftsmanship of Iranian builders.

A visit to Sanandaj Church is also an invitation to explore the vibrant city that surrounds it. Although Sanandaj's history spans only about 250 years, it has become one of the leading centers of Kurdish culture, celebrated for its rich traditions of music, poetry, and world-renowned carpet weaving.

Combining Armenian heritage, Persian architectural artistry, and Kurdish cultural identity, Sanandaj Church offers travelers an unforgettable journey through history. It remains one of western Iran's most distinctive historical landmarks and an enduring symbol of the country's long tradition of cultural diversity and peaceful coexistence.

AM