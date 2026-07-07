Over 140m tons of goods transported via roads in Q1

TEHRAN-The Director General of the Freight Transport Office of the Road Maintenance and Transport Organization reported the issuance of 9 million waybills and the transport of 140.4 million tons of various goods through the public transport fleet on the country's road network during the first three months of the current year.

According to Tuesday's report from IRNA, cited from the Road Maintenance and Transport Organization, Mehrdad Hamdollahi stated that during the aforementioned period, 49.1 million tons of construction and mineral goods, and 28.1 million tons of agricultural, livestock, and food products were transported across the roads.

He added that during the first three months of this year, 5.5 million tons of various essential goods and livestock inputs were unloaded from the country's ports and transported and distributed by the public transport fleet on the roads.

The Director General of the Freight Transport Office of the Road Organization continued: Currently, more than one million 358,000 drivers along with their families covered by them have registered on the supplementary health insurance website and are benefiting from supplementary health, life, and accident insurance services for drivers.

MA