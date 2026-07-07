TEHRAN — Far from a triumphant display of transatlantic resolve, the 36th NATO summit at Ankara's Be?tepe Presidential Compound lays bare an alliance in structural decay.

The gathering has stripped away the remnants of the alliance's Cold War era mythology, exposing a crude, transactional protection racket governed by imperial extraction and personal ego.

Washington no longer simulates an alliance of equal partners. Instead, the United States demands absolute loyalty and economic tribute from a subservient European continent, turning an institutional treaty network into a personalized playground for American hegemony.

Built on extraction and sycophancy

The institutional humiliation of the European establishment is perfectly encapsulated by Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Ever since his infamous subservience, where he cast Donald Trump as the "daddy" figure for the continent, Rutte has turned strategic groveling before Washington into an art form.

"I just like the man [Trump]; I think what he is doing for NATO is great news," he recently told Politico.

In the buildup to Ankara, Rutte presented the White House with a gold-lettered "Trump Trillion" chart, boasting of a 1.2 trillion dollar surge in European military outlays.

The alliance operates as an extortion mechanism, forcing European nations to clear a 300 billion dollar backlog of military equipment orders that flow directly into the coffers of the American military-industrial complex.

Trump openly admitted he only attended the summit because of his personal affinity for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, underscoring that Western security arrangements now partly hinge on personal relationships rather than institutional commitments.

The bloody tracks of European complicity

For the region, the most damning indictment of this summit is its connection to the recent U.S.-Israeli war of aggression against Iran.

The war has permanently shattered the deceptive narrative that NATO is a defensive bloc.

While European capitals routinely perform public hesitation to placate their domestic populations, their infrastructure tells a far bloodier story.

Rutte has defended Europe's record by reminding Washington that up to 5,000 American warplanes utilized European bases and airspace to launch offensive sorties before the recent ceasefire.

This exposes European sovereignty as an illusion. Continental runways served as the logistical backbone for an unprovoked campaign of regional terror that killed thousands of innocent civilians.

Thus, European nations have forfeited their moral standing, revealing themselves as active accomplices to the geopolitical whims of Washington and Tel Aviv.

The double-dealing bazaar of Bestepe

The choice of Ankara as host highlights the profound structural contradictions tearing at the alliance.

President Erdogan has tried to cultivate a public image as a fierce opponent of Western imperialism and a vocal critic of Israeli atrocities, characterizing the same regime that Turkey has formally recognized as early as March 1949 as genocidal.

Yet, by hosting the very military machine that enables these regional crimes and by flattering the murderous and corrupt U.S. president, Ankara is engaged in diplomatic double-dealing, attempting to harvest global prestige while remaining tightly bound to the Western military architecture it rhetorically condemns.

This is also driven by a degrading competition between Turkey and Israel for Washington's favor.

While Israel enjoys unconditional access to advanced American armaments to terrorize the region and murder innocents, Turkey must leverage personal friendships to beg for the removal of CAATSA sanctions and a return to the F-35 fighter jet program.

Netanyahu's public campaign to block the Turkish aircraft deal to preserve Israel's so-called qualitative military edge exposes how Washington manages competing client states.

Trump's willingness to dangle the F-35 as a personal favor to Erdogan reveals how Washington exploits its regional clients, keeping them locked in a bitter struggle for American patronage to ensure they remain divided.

'Euroslopulism' and the shifting burdens of war

The deep internal fractures of the bloc are further obscured by a wave of performative theater that Irish economist Philip Pilkington has beautifully described as "Euroslopulism."

The pre-summit friction between Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, marked by internet mockery over photo opportunities, is a prime example of this hollow posture.

Meloni plays the part of the outraged leader for her domestic audience, pretending to stand up to Washington's bullying, much like the pathetic posturing of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz while quietly rushing to hit military spending targets.

Once inside the Be?tepe compound, this populist defiance evaporates. European elites trade public outrage for quiet compliance, eagerly submitting defense spending receipts and begging for a permanent American troop presence.

This capitulation is painfully evident in the management of the Ukraine proxy war.

Washington has engineered a financial trap, forcing Europe to assume a staggering 70 billion euro military aid package for the next two years.

This massive funding architecture relies entirely on European bilateral commitments and EU loan facilities derived from frozen assets, requiring zero direct funding from the American treasury.

The United States provoked a multi-year quagmire on the continent, walked away from the checkbook, and left its vassals to absorb the economic ruin while purchasing American weapons to replace depleted stocks.