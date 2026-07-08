Wheat production to reach 13.5 million tons this year

TEHRAN- It is projected that the country's wheat production will reach approximately 13.5 million tons in the Iranian calendar year 1405 (starting March 2026).

According to Tasnim News Agency, Majid Anjafi stated that the Deputy for Crop Production is responsible for 75 percent of the country's total agricultural output. In its latest report on the status of crop cultivation, it emphasizes the sector's success in overcoming climate challenges and energy imbalances.

According to the Deputy for Crop Production at the Ministry of Agriculture, reliance on domestic capabilities has allowed the crop sector to suffer the least damage from economic and environmental pressures.

The Deputy added that, based on current planning, wheat production is forecast to reach about 13.5 million tons in 1405, of which 10 million tons can be delivered to government purchase centers.

In this regard, support prices and bonuses have been set for wheat farmers, and the process of securing financial resources to pay their dues is a government priority. Barley production is also expected to increase by one million tons compared to last year.

Majid Anjafi said that one of the main pillars of the Deputy's program is the implementation of a five-year plan for rainfed farmlands. The target for the fifth year of this plan is to produce 6 million tons of wheat without relying on groundwater or surface water—raising the share of rainfed wheat from the current 10 percent to 40 percent of total national production. Additionally, the plan aims to produce 600,000 tons of oilseeds and increase forage production capacity by up to one million tons.

The Deputy for Crop Production also stated that, regarding agricultural inputs, the supply process is being pursued seriously for the new year. Despite international restrictions, entry points for inputs have not been affected by sanctions.

In the meantime, the urea needed by farmers is being supplied from domestic production, while phosphate and potash fertilizers are being imported from various sources, ensuring no concerns for the upcoming planting season.

EF/MA