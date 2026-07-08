Development of alternative Persian Gulf routes continues

TEHRAN- The Director General of Logistics and Support at the Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said that bottlenecks along alternative transportation routes are being resolved, and that further development of these corridors requires cooperation among domestic agencies as well as agreements with neighboring countries.

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Ali Emami, Director General of the Logistics and Support Office at the Iran Trade Promotion Organization, was asked how long it would take for the use of the six alternative routes to increase and reduce pressure on the Persian Gulf.

He replied: "The reality is that part of this depends on the competition that transportation companies create among themselves."

Emami explained that road and rail transport companies must be able to compete with maritime shipping companies.

He added that authorities should provide incentives and advantages for rail and road freight operators so they can remain competitive.

He continued: "During the war, the shortcomings, bugs, and bottlenecks in these routes became apparent, and they are now being addressed."

He noted that some of these issues must be resolved internationally through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while others require cooperation between counterpart agencies. For example, Iran Customs needs to strengthen agreements with the customs authorities of neighboring countries such as Turkey and Pakistan, and the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development should establish more comprehensive agreements with its counterparts abroad.

Emami concluded on an optimistic note: "We are optimistic about this issue. Previously, some cargo was routed through Iraq, some through Oman, and some via other routes. Now that the direct route has become operational again, cargo is gradually shifting away from those intermediary routes and returning to the direct route."

EF/MA