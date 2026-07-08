Centuries-old caravanserai to become astrotourism hub in central Iran

TEHRAN – The centuries-old Moshajari Caravanserai in eastern Isfahan province will be developed into an astrotourism hub, a provincial tourism official said on Wednesday, as authorities seek to expand nature- and science-based tourism in the region.

Davoud Abyan, deputy director for tourism at the Isfahan’s provincial directorate of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts, announced the plan during a summer stargazing event held at the caravanserai, saying the site would serve as a base for astronomy tourism in eastern Isfahan.

He said eastern Isfahan was among Iran's most suitable regions for astronomy tourism because of its low levels of light pollution, open night skies, favorable climate and quiet desert environment.

"These conditions make the area one of the country's most suitable destinations for observing celestial objects," Abyan said, adding that the region had the potential to attract astronomy enthusiasts, nature tourists and visitors interested in scientific tourism.

Participants attended educational sessions on astrotourism, summer constellations and the structure of the Milky Way before observing celestial objects using specialized telescopes and equipment, he said.

Abyan said feedback from participants indicated that astronomy tourism could become one of Isfahan province's tourism products and help attract domestic visitors to its desert regions.

He said the provincial tourism authority planned to continue organizing specialized astronomy events to introduce lesser-known attractions in eastern Isfahan while supporting sustainable tourism, distributing visitor flows more evenly across the province, extending tourist stays and contributing to the local economy.

Moshajari Caravanserai is one of six historic caravanserais in Naein county. According to provincial officials, it is located east of the city of Anarak, between Anarak and the village of Choopanan, about 10 km from the main road.

According to sources, the caravanserai was built by merchant Haj Mehdi Rafie Anaraki during the Safavid era. The site currently operates as a restored accommodation facility offering lodging for travelers.

AM