The King of Resistance is still alive.

HAFIZABAD, Pakistan - They tried to kill him. They threw everything they had. American bunker busters, Israeli precision missiles, the full military might of the world's sole "superpower" were all aimed at one man, one heart, one voice.

On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched their war of aggression against Iran.

Their opening salvo was meant to be surgical: the assassination of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. They called it a "decapitation strike."

They thought that by severing the head, the body would collapse.

They thought that by killing the King of Resistance, they would kill the resistance itself.

They were wrong on every count.

For nearly four decades, Ayatollah Khamenei was not merely a leader. He was the living conscience of the Axis of Resistance. He forged a doctrine not of conquest, but of unyielding steadfastness. A creed that declared: a people armed with faith and the spirit of jihad cannot be broken by the arrogance of tyrants. He lifted Iran from the shackles of crippling sanctions and transformed it into a regional colossus that could look the greatest military machine on earth in the eye and refuse to blink.

When the Americans and Zionists struck, they did so in blindness. They calculated that removing the Leader would plunge Iran into chaos. They gambled that the nation would splinter into factions, that panic would replace principle, that fear would conquer faith.

Instead, the opposite happened.

Within hours, the Iranian people became the living proof of their Leader's greatest lesson: resistance is not a strategy it is an identity. It is not dependent on any one man, because Ayatollah Khamenei did not create followers; he forged believers. And believers do not fracture when their guide falls. They rise.

What is the enduring lesson of this war? It is ancient, yet Washington refuses to learn it: You cannot bomb an idea. You cannot kill a belief. You cannot assassinate a revolution.

The United States has spent decades attempting to break Iran. Sanctions that starved children. Threats that filled the air. Military buildup that encircled our borders. And finally, direct war the desperate gamble of an empire in decline.

What did they gain?

Nothing.

Their strikes barely grazed Iran's nuclear facilities. Their "shock and awe" shocked no one. Their intelligence failed. Their military might proved hollow. And their assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei the very act they believed would end the Islamic Republic only made him immortal.

And a martyr never dies. A martyr multiplies.

Today, as Iranian are bidding farewell to the martyred Leader, the enemies of Iran are watching with hungry eyes. They are searching for cracks. For hesitation. For the first sign of surrender.

They will find none.

The Iranian people have shown the world what true resistance looks like not in slogans, but in sacrifice. Not in rhetoric, but in reality. They stood firm in the field. They confronted the enemy militarily, politically, culturally, and through the unbreakable unity of a nation that has learned, through decades of hardship, that survival is not given; it is taken.

The leadership transition was smooth. It was a ceremony of continuity.

The nation did not break. It was hardened.

The Leader himself once declared: "The Resistance is alive and will stay alive." He spoke of Gaza then. But his words echo across every front today. Hezbollah is alive. Hamas is alive. The Palestinian Resistance is alive. The Houthis are alive. The Axis of Resistance is not merely surviving it is thriving.

And Iran as the beating heart of resistance is more flourishing, more united, and more dangerous to its enemies than ever before.

They killed the man.

They could not kill what he built.

They extinguished a life.

They ignited a legend.

Ayatollah Khamenei's blood has not quenched the flame of resistance. Rather, it has become its fuel. His martyrdom has not ended the revolution. It has elevated it to an eternal symbol of global defiance. Every drop spilled has watered the tree of resistance, and its roots now run deeper than any bomb can reach.

Washington and Tel Aviv thought they were delivering a knockout blow.

Instead, they forged a myth.

They turned a leader into a martyr.

They turned a mortal into a movement.

And they proved to the world what Iranians have always known, what the oppressed have always known, what history has always known:

The King of Resistance does not die.

He lives in every Iranian who refuses to bow. He lives in every fighter who stands against oppression. He lives in every mother who sends her child to defend the homeland. He lives in every child who grows up knowing that freedom is not given. It is earned through blood, through faith, through resistance.

They came for one man.

They found a nation.

They sought to end a revolution.

They birthed an eternity.

The King of Resistance is still alive.

He always will be.

History is filled with empires that believed their power was eternal. It is also filled with the graves of those same empires. What endures is not military might, nor economic pressure, nor the arrogance of those who mistake force for legitimacy. What endures is conviction.

That is the lesson of this war.

The enemies of Iran believed they were striking at the heart of the Resistance. Instead, they revealed its true strength. A movement rooted in faith, sacrifice, and national dignity does not disappear with the loss of a leader. It grows stronger, deeper, and more determined.

They thought they were writing the final chapter.

They were only turning the page.

For the Resistance was never confined to one man, one office, or one lifetime. It lives wherever people refuse submission, wherever nations reject domination, and wherever the oppressed choose dignity over surrender.

The King of Resistance may have departed this world, but the cause he embodied marches on. He is alive in heart of every Muslim because hero never dies.

And history has witnessed the fall of empires and the rise of tyrants. But it has never witnessed the death of truth.

The Leader has not departed. He has ascended. His enemies have written their final chapter in ink. Iranian people will write theirs in fire. And when the dust of this war settles, only one name will echo through eternity: the King of Resistance. Alive. Undefeated.

Forever.

Though his pure body will depart, like that of his ancestor Imam Hussein (peace be upon him), his sacrifice will be remembered by the world until the end of time.

Long live the Resistance. Long live the martyrs. Death to America. Death to Israel.

