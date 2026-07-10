Russian translation of “Caring Father” about Martyr Leader unveiled in Kazan

TEHRAN – The Russian translation of the book “Caring Father,” which recounts the life and conduct of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was unveiled in a ceremony in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, Russia.

The ceremony was held simultaneously with the funeral and burial rites of the Martyr Leader in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi Province, IRNA reported.

The event was attended by the Iranian Consul General, representatives of the publisher, various consuls general and resident diplomats, the Deputy Director of the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan, academics, translators, Iranologists, cultural activists, students, and enthusiasts of Iranian culture and civilization.

The book has been published by the reputable Russian publishing house Veche in 450 pages—through the efforts of the Nakhl-e-Sabz International Publications and the assistance of the Cultural Office of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow.

In addition to examining various stages of the Martyr Leader’s life, including his adolescence and youth, his struggles before the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the era of the Sacred Defense (1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war), his presidency, and his period of leadership, the work includes over 200 narratives from different individuals who have shared their personal memories of him.

The book is also adorned with photographs of the Martyr Leader from different periods of his life.

Davood Mirzakhani, the Iranian Consul General in Kazan, Russia, referred to the valuable step taken by Nakhl-e-Sabz Publications in introducing Iranian culture, thought, and literature, and strengthening cultural interactions between the two nations of Iran and Russia and said: “The translation of this book is not merely the introduction of a written work; rather, it is a reminder of the life of a personality who dedicated his life to the honor, independence, and pride of Iran, and ultimately, by sacrificing his own life, added another chapter to the record of the Iranian nation’s devotion.”

“Throughout the ups and downs of history, the Iranian nation has always guarded ideals such as independence, the rejection of hegemony, the preservation of territorial integrity, and national dignity; the life of the Martyr Leader is the embodiment of these very values and ideals,” he added.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, more than 40 titles from Nakhl-e-Sabz Publications, which have been translated into Russian in fields such as family, psychology, children and adolescents, lifestyle, and cultural studies, were put on display for those interested.

Founded in 1991, Veche Publishing House has not only carved out a unique niche in the publishing industry, cementing its position with a presence in Moscow's finest bookstores, but also continues to actively contribute to the country's intellectual potential, conducting research, educational, and social activities.

Today, the Veche has surpassed the 100 million mark in published books; over 30 years of its creative activity, it has released over 20,000 titles with a total circulation of over 150 million copies. Veche is undoubtedly the leading Russian publishing house in the historical field.

SS/SAB

