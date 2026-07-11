Pezeshkian warns of efforts to undermine regional peace in a call with Pakistan's premier

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned on Friday that "some countries" are seeking to destabilize West Asia and derail ongoing diplomatic efforts, stressing that lasting peace can only be achieved through mutual respect and full adherence to existing commitments.

During a telephone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the two leaders discussed the latest regional developments, the importance of sustaining diplomatic engagement, and efforts to preserve the current ceasefire and prevent further escalation, according to the Iranian presidency.

Pezeshkian said the region continues to face serious security challenges, accusing Israel and the United States of undermining stability by failing to honor previous commitments. He argued that continued reliance on diplomacy is essential to preventing a renewed cycle of conflict and safeguarding regional peace.

"Iran has consistently acted in good faith and fulfilled its obligations," the president said, adding that any durable diplomatic agreement must be based on reciprocal respect and practical compliance by all parties. He also emphasized that Iran's foreign policy and negotiations are conducted within the framework of the country's overarching strategic policies under the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

Pezeshkian praised Pakistan's role in regional diplomacy, commending Prime Minister Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir for 'constructive efforts' to reduce tensions and advance peaceful initiatives. He also highlighted the longstanding relationship between Tehran and Islamabad, describing it as one founded on shared historical, cultural, and religious ties.

The Iranian president thanked Pakistan for sending a high-level delegation to attend the funeral and memorial ceremonies of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, calling the gesture a reflection of the close bonds between the two neighboring countries.

He also urged faster implementation of bilateral economic agreements, calling for expanded cooperation in trade, agriculture, transportation, and industry to unlock the full potential of the two countries' economic partnership.

Sharif, for his part, reaffirmed 'the brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Iran, saying Islamabad's participation in the recent memorial ceremonies was both a duty and a reflection of solidarity with the Iranian people.

Expressing concern over the possibility of renewed regional tensions, the Pakistani prime minister underscored the importance of restraint and sustained political dialogue to preserve the ceasefire. He said Pakistan remains ready to continue supporting diplomatic initiatives aimed at de-escalation, including regional mediation efforts involving Qatar.

Sharif also described Iran as a key regional actor and voiced confidence that its leadership would navigate the current challenges with prudence.

The two leaders concluded their conversation by reaffirming their commitment to maintaining close political consultations and accelerating the implementation of bilateral economic and trade agreements.

