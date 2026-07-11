Iran pursuing war crimes cases against US, Israel: top judge

TEHRAN- Iran is determined to pursue legal action against those responsible for war crimes committed by the United States and the Israeli regime, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said, stressing that those found responsible must face punishment and pay compensation for the damage inflicted.

Speaking at a meeting with a group of international lawyers and legal experts involved in pursuing war crimes cases, Ejei said Iran is seeking broader cooperation with legal professionals worldwide to advance efforts to prosecute those responsible for crimes committed against the Iranian people.

He said Iran holds the United States and the Israeli regime responsible for 'war crimes committed during two wars of aggression against the country,' adding that the Iranian Judiciary is committed to pursuing the cases through all available legal avenues.

"The perpetrators must be punished in proportion to the crimes they have committed and must also pay compensation," Ejei said.

He called on international lawyers and legal experts to strengthen cooperation with Iran, saying coordinated legal efforts could open "a new chapter" in the prosecution of alleged war criminals.

Ejei acknowledged that the influence of major powers within international institutions and courts presents significant challenges but said Iran would continue pursuing the cases until those responsible are held accountable.

Reaffirming the Islamic Republic's policy of supporting oppressed people worldwide, Ejei said Iran would continue to support people regardless of their religion, ethnicity, or nationality, particularly the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

Referring to Israel's actions in Palestine and Lebanon, he accused the Israeli regime of decades of crimes, including mass killings, genocide, and the killing of children, adding that Iran would continue supporting efforts to confront Israeli aggression.

"The voice of truth can never be silenced," Ejei said, urging justice advocates, international lawyers, and legal experts to work together in confronting injustice. He argued that military and material power cannot suppress the pursuit of justice.

He added that Iran's Prosecutor General's Office, the Judiciary's International Affairs Department, and the Judiciary Lawyers' Center are actively pursuing the cases, while emphasizing the importance of documenting alleged crimes and exposing those responsible before both international courts and global public opinion.

Concluding his remarks, Ejei said Iran remains determined to pursue those it considers responsible for the crimes and to seek compensation for the losses inflicted on the Iranian nation.

