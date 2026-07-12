End of an era: Alishah bids farewell to Persepolis

TEHRAN - Every great club have players who become more than just footballers—they become symbols. For Persepolis, Omid Alishah has been one of those rare figures.

After 13 unforgettable seasons in the famous red shirt, the club's long-serving captain has brought his remarkable journey to an end, leaving behind a legacy built on loyalty, leadership, and silverware.

Alishah's story is deeply intertwined with one of the most successful periods in Persepolis history. During his time at the club, he lifted an incredible 10 major trophies, including five Persian Gulf Pro League titles, two Hazfi Cup championships, and three Iranian Super Cups. His consistency, determination, and winning mentality made him an essential part of a golden generation that dominated Iranian football.

Statistics, however, tell only part of the story.

What truly made Alishah special was his unwavering commitment to the badge. Whether wearing the captain's armband or fighting for every loose ball, he embodied the passion and spirit that Persepolis supporters demand from their players. He was never afraid to sacrifice himself for the team, earning the respect of teammates and becoming one of the most beloved players in the club's modern history.

His name will also forever be linked with the Tehran derby. Alishah delivered some of his finest moments against arch-rivals Esteghlal, scoring crucial goals and producing influential performances when the pressure was at its highest. Those derby memories have secured his place in Persepolis folklore and strengthened his bond with generations of fans.

As one chapter closes, another begins. Persepolis now says goodbye to one of their greatest captains, but Alishah's legacy will remain woven into the fabric of the club. Trophies can be counted, records can be broken, but loyalty and devotion are far more difficult to replace.

For 13 years, Omid Alishah gave everything to Persepolis. He leaves as a champion, a captain, and above all, a club legend whose name will always be remembered whenever the greatest servants of Persepolis are discussed.