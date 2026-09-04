Six Iranian Navy personnel martyred in US strikes in southern Iran

TEHRAN —Six personnel from the Iranian Navy were killed in US strikes on targets in southern Iran two nights ago, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

The six personnel were identified as: Hossein Mahdavian, Hamed Akati, Amirhossein Salimzadeh, Mohammadreza Baderan, Malek Mousavitabar, Mojtaba Bagheri.

The strikes were part of a broader US military campaign against targets in several parts of Iran. Iranian authorities said the attacks killed both military personnel and civilians, including people who were attending a wedding ceremony in the southern city of Sirik.

Iranian armed forces subsequently launched a series of missile and drone operations against US military positions and bases across the region.

The reports said the attacks targeted US facilities in Jordan, northern Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. Iranian officials said the strikes inflicted significant damage on some of the bases and that several US military personnel were also killed.