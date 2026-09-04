TEHRAN — Official documentation submitted by Doha to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) validates that Iran’s recent defensive measures aimed exclusively at American military infrastructure on Qatari soil, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

In a statement published on X on Thursday, Baghaei referenced Qatar’s official contribution to an extraordinary session of the ITU Council. The safety and security risk assessment report explicitly noted that Iran’s strikes “were directed towards US military facilities. […] No civilian areas have been targeted.”

The document further specified that “almost all of the attacks were directed towards US military facilities, with the one exception of an attack against the gas facilities at Ras Laffan on 18th March,” while evaluating the current security risk to Qatar as minimal.

Addressing the sole exception mentioned in the report, Baghaei provided necessary context regarding the targeted energy infrastructure: “It should be recalled, however, that the facilities struck that day were serving US military aggression against Iran.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesman sharply contrasted this disciplined approach with Washington’s long-standing pattern of indiscriminate warfare. “This stands in stark contrast to the United States’ long record of deliberate attacks on civilian targets – schools, hospitals, residential neighborhoods, wedding ceremonies, bridges, and more,” he emphasized.

Highlighting the fundamental divergence in conduct, Baghaei added that there is “a vast difference between a civilized nation that has learned the importance of adhering to moral and humanitarian principles even under the most distressing circumstances, and warmongering rulers who observe no rule of law or ethics in their projection of power.”

These observations arrive as the Islamic Republic continues exercising its legitimate right to self-defense against unprovoked military aggression launched by the United States with Israeli backing. Iranian armed forces have executed precise counter-operations against regional US bases and assets utilized to launch attacks against Iranian territory, including those located in Qatar.

Tehran has continually stressed that its military actions strictly target hostile military objectives and pose zero threat to neighboring countries or their civilian populations. While valuing brotherly relations with Qatar, Tehran maintains its firm resolve to respond to any misuse of Qatari territory or airspace for hostile acts against Iran.

Recent American escalations have involved direct attacks on civilian gatherings within Iran, such as a strike on a wedding ceremony in Sirik—condemned as a war crime reflecting Washington’s ongoing moral degradation. Iranian officials consistently uphold international humanitarian law and Islamic tenets by carefully separating military targets from civilian populations, standing in stark contrast to the documented history of US bombing campaigns targeting civilian infrastructure from Afghanistan to Yemen and now within Iran itself.

