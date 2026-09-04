Kuhestak mourns victims of deadly strike on wedding

TEHRAN- The wedding was supposed to be a night of music, laughter and celebration. Instead, the people of this small coastal town gathered on Thursday to carry coffins through the streets, mourning those killed when a house hosting a wedding celebration was struck during the latest escalation of the US-Iran conflict.

The funeral procession for the victims began on the main boulevard at the entrance to Kuhestak, in Sirik County in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province. Families of the dead, local residents, religious figures and officials walked together toward the town’s cemetery, turning what should have been a celebration of a new marriage into a day of collective mourning.

Among the coffins was a small one belonging to Amir Mohammad Karimi, a four-year-old boy whose death has become the most haunting image of the tragedy.

Photographs and videos circulating on Iranian social media showed mourners gathering around the child’s coffin, with his name and age repeatedly appearing in posts about the attack. Iranian media described the burial of Amir Mohammad as one of the most painful moments of the funeral.

He was four years old.

That fact has come to define the grief in Kuhestak: a child who had no part in the conflict, killed on a night when families had gathered for a wedding.

The procession brought together people from across the local community, including families of the victims and both Shiite and Sunni religious leaders. Their presence reflected the close-knit character of the coastal communities of Sirik, where religious and family ties are deeply woven into daily life.

The scene was starkly different from what the house had been only hours earlier. The gathering had been a wedding celebration, with relatives and friends assembled together. Then came the explosion.

The United States has said its strikes in the area were aimed at military assets, including air-defense systems, radar installations, maritime equipment, mine-laying capabilities and communications facilities. Washington has also said it does not intentionally target civilians and has launched an investigation into what happened at the wedding site.

But an analysis by Reuters has added weight to the Iranian account of what happened. Weapons experts examining verified images and videos from the scene concluded that the destruction was likely caused by a direct hit from a US munition, rather than by a ricochet or another form of indirect damage. One expert assessed that the weapon was likely a 500-pound air-dropped bomb.

For the people of Kuhestak, however, the question of military targeting has been overtaken by the human cost.

On Thursday, the town’s streets were filled not with wedding guests but mourners. Coffins were carried through the entrance boulevard as people gathered along the route. Images from the funeral captured scenes of men carrying the dead, relatives grieving and crowds accompanying the victims to their final resting place.

And amid the adults stood the memory of a little boy.

Amir Mohammad’s name appeared repeatedly across Iranian social media in the aftermath of the attack. Images of his funeral and burial were shared widely, with users focusing on the unbearable contrast between his age and the circumstances of his death.

His coffin was small enough to be carried easily. The grief surrounding it was not.

The tragedy has also revived wider concerns over civilian casualties in the US-Iran conflict. Reuters reported that the strike killed five civilians, including a four-year-old child, and injured nearly 70 people. The incident drew particular attention because the victims were attending a private family celebration rather than a military gathering.

For Kuhestak, the memory of Sept. 1 is now inseparable from the image of a wedding interrupted by war.

A celebration meant to mark the beginning of a marriage ended with families searching for the wounded and counting their dead. Two days later, the town gathered again — this time not to celebrate a new beginning, but to say farewell.

