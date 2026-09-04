Advanced enemy technology failed to shield aircraft from indigenous air defenses

TEHRAN — Iran’s air defense commander says the country’s recent experience of war has demonstrated that technological superiority alone cannot guarantee the safety of an attacking force, stating that Iranian forces developed and upgraded new domestically produced air defense systems even as the fighting was underway.

Brigadier General Alireza Elhami, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Joint Air Defense Headquarters and the Army’s Air Defense Force, made the remarks on Friday.

Elhami said Iran had relied on “100-percent Iranian capabilities” during the recent conflict, identifying courageous leadership, national cohesion and public support as three of the principal pillars of the country’s wartime resilience.

He said Iranian defense personnel had developed and manufactured air defense systems during the conflict, subsequently deploying them to operational areas where, according to his account, they were used against hostile aircraft.

“Advanced enemy technology did not provide them with immunity,” Elhami said, arguing that even highly sophisticated aircraft entering the battlefield could not be assured of a safe return.

His comments were consistent with a report published Friday by Tasnim, which said Iran’s Army air defense force had achieved self-sufficiency in supplying the weapons, equipment and defense systems it requires by relying on domestic expertise, knowledge-based companies and universities.

Elhami said the Iranian air defense industry was increasingly drawing on young defense scientists, domestic technology companies, universities and operational experience accumulated during the war.

He also warned that, in Iran’s assessment, the conflict was not necessarily over and that the armed forces needed to remain prepared for 'new threats and fronts.'

US and Israel failed to achieve objectives

Separately, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, spokesman for Iran’s Army, said the United States and Israel had failed to achieve the objectives they had pursued during their latest military campaign against Iran.

Speaking at an event in Mashhad on Friday, Akraminia said the adversary had entered the conflict after making a series of miscalculations about Iran, including its society, military capabilities and political structure.

He added that the attackers had sought to degrade Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities, overthrow its government and ultimately partition the country. “None of these objectives was achieved,” he said.

Akraminia also cited 'a failure by the United States and its Western allies' to build a broader military coalition against Iran.

He said the confrontation had become a test of political and national will as much as military capability, arguing that Iran’s religious beliefs, social resilience and experience from previous conflicts had strengthened its ability to withstand pressure.

Iran announces further strikes on US bases

Against that backdrop, Iran’s Army said it had continued its missile and drone operations against US military positions in the region.

In a statement, the Army said Iranian forces had struck satellite communications systems, equipment storage facilities and fighter aircraft shelters at Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait.

The Iranian military also said missile and one-way attack drone strikes had targeted troop positions and radar systems at Al Minhad Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.

Iran said the attacks caused damage to communications infrastructure and aircraft shelters.

The two bases are important components of the US military presence in the Persian Gulf. Ahmad al-Jaber is a significant US air facility in Kuwait, while Al Minhad has served as an important hub for air operations and the movement of foreign forces in the region.

