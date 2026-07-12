Iran outlines policies on women, family at BRICS WWG

TEHRAN – Narjes Abolqasemi, an official with the Vice-Presidency for Women and Family Affairs, has elaborated on the country’s macro-level policies on women and family at the BRICS Working Women Group (WWG) Meeting held in Kerala, India, on July 6-7.

The empowerment of women requires a transition from sporadic measures to strategic and sustainable policies; in Iran, women’s entrepreneurship and economic development serve as driving forces for strengthening national resilience and the family foundation. Therefore, the policies are designed and implemented with a family-centered approach, IRNA quoted Abolqasemi as saying.

She also highlighted the importance of the four priority areas of the meeting, which included promoting women’s participation in governance and leadership, advancing digital and financial inclusion, strengthening women’s entrepreneurship and skill development, and enhancing the role of women in climate action, food security and nutrition.

Referring to the country’s experience in expanding the women entrepreneurship ecosystem, she said Iran focuses on establishing support models for women-led innovative businesses, developing modern skills, and benefiting from the potential of the digital economy.

Iran’s participation in the WWG meeting provided a great opportunity to share indigenous experiences, expand joint efforts, and develop new initiatives to achieve economic justice and sustainable development among BRICS member states, Abolqasemi noted.

Underscoring the significance of fostering specialized collaboration among BRICS member states, the official announced Iran’s readiness to utilize its scientific, policy, and executive capabilities to assume an effective role in the design of innovative models for women’s economic empowerment and expanding multilateral cooperation within the BRICS framework.

The WWG Meeting was held under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” which reflects a people-centric and humanity-first approach to global cooperation.

It brought together senior government officials from BRICS member countries in the two-day event to discuss key issues related to women’s empowerment, women-led development and enhanced cooperation across shared priorities.

Top female entrepreneurs honored

During the third national congress on Iranian women, held in December 2025, 60 of the most successful women entrepreneurs, who have played a key role in the country’s social and economic development, were honored.

Held annually, the congress aims to empower women, improve their skills, and introduce the most successful women in social, cultural, and economic fields, IRIB reported.

The event involved specialized meetings, discussion sessions, and interactive programs. Establishing a network of empowered women, the event served as a great opportunity to exchange knowledge and experiences, and offer effective strategies to enhance women’s status in society.

The current administration focuses on empowering women in social and economic areas, as well as improving their access to social services and facilities through implementing certain national programs.

Addressing the National Women’s Day ceremony, President Masoud Pezeshkian, along with other key figures, reaffirmed their commitment to gender equality, justice, and the empowerment of women, both in domestic policy and international diplomacy.

In Iran, the birthday of Hazrat Fatima (SA), the daughter of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), is marked as National Women’s Day.

This year, the day fell on December 22, 2025, On National Women’s Day, Iranian officials highlighted the critical role of women in shaping the country’s progress and called for the unwavering protection of human rights.

Addressing the audience, Pezeshkian reaffirmed women’s equality, praising their potential to lead and excel. He called for creating more opportunities for women and girls to participate in the country’s development, emphasizing that their contributions are vital for a just society.

“Women are not only equal to men but often excel in many areas,” he said. “Superiority lies in piety, not in gender.” He highlighted the role of mothers in shaping future generations and stressed that no nation can thrive without the support of capable and dedicated women.

Concluding his speech, Pezeshkian called for greater inclusion of women in leadership roles and a renewed commitment to addressing the nation’s challenges. “Women have a unique ability to nurture and shape the next generation,” he said. “This must be recognized as a cornerstone of national progress.”

MT/MG