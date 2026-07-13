Banking system evaluation based on international indicators
Tourism Bank ranked among Iran's top 5 banks under CAMELS assessment
TEHRAN – Tourism Bank has secured a position among Iran's top five banks based on the internationally recognized CAMELS assessment model, underscoring the institution's financial strength and stability.
According to the latest evaluations:
Top 5 Ranking
Tourism Bank positioned among leading financial institutions based on key financial ratios and risk management.
Return on Equity
Tourism Bank achieved second place in Return on Equity (ROE) among all listed banks and credit institutions on the Tehran Stock Exchange, highlighting its superior profitability performance.
Tier 1 Capital
Furthermore, the bank secured fourth place in Tier 1 Capital, demonstrating exceptionally high financial capacity and capital strength.
CAMELS Assessment
The bank's strong performance, financial health and stability based on one of the most credible global standards, confirms its position among the country's leading financial institutions.
Tourism Bank's achievement in the CAMELS assessment is expected to further enhance depositor and investor confidence, reinforcing the bank's reputation as a stable and reliable player in Iran's banking sector.
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