Banking system evaluation based on international indicators

TEHRAN – Tourism Bank has secured a position among Iran's top five banks based on the internationally recognized CAMELS assessment model, underscoring the institution's financial strength and stability.

According to the latest evaluations:

Top 5 Ranking

Tourism Bank positioned among leading financial institutions based on key financial ratios and risk management.

Return on Equity

Tourism Bank achieved second place in Return on Equity (ROE) among all listed banks and credit institutions on the Tehran Stock Exchange, highlighting its superior profitability performance.

Tier 1 Capital

Furthermore, the bank secured fourth place in Tier 1 Capital, demonstrating exceptionally high financial capacity and capital strength.

CAMELS Assessment

The bank's strong performance, financial health and stability based on one of the most credible global standards, confirms its position among the country's leading financial institutions.

Tourism Bank's achievement in the CAMELS assessment is expected to further enhance depositor and investor confidence, reinforcing the bank's reputation as a stable and reliable player in Iran's banking sector.