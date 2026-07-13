Tehran, Moscow agree to fast-track removal of energy co-op obstacles

According to SHANA, Sergei Tsililyov, speaking on Monday, July 13, on the sidelines of his meeting with Mohsen Paknejad, Iran's Oil Minister, referred to the close and continuous relations between the two sides and stated: "We hold regular meetings with Iran's Oil Minister, and very positive working relations exist between the two countries."

He added: "In this meeting, the implementation process of agreements reached at the 19th Joint Economic Cooperation Committee between Iran and Russia, held in February in Tehran, was reviewed, and reports from representatives of companies from both countries were presented, with important decisions made on each issue."

The Russian Energy Minister, stating that they also agreed to pursue and resolve all issues and questions of Iranian and Russian companies in the shortest possible time, emphasized: "We hope that in the near future, Iran's Oil Minister will also travel to Moscow so that the cooperation process can continue with greater speed."

Tsililyov, emphasizing the satisfaction of both sides with the cooperation process, said: "Despite all events and special circumstances that have occurred in recent months, today we reached a joint decision and expressed satisfaction with the results of the activities of companies from both countries."

Regarding damage to part of Russia's energy infrastructure, he also stated: "As mentioned, some energy infrastructure and especially Russian refining facilities have been targeted contrary to international conventions and protocols, but now, relying on domestic capabilities, we are trying to fully supply the market's need for gasoline and ensure all needs of the Russian people are met."

Tehran and Moscow close to finalizing gas trade agreement

Iran Oil Minister has announced progress in gas trade negotiations between Iran and Russia and Tehran's demand from Moscow to accelerate its implementation process, stating that the main clauses of the final gas trade agreement between Iran and Russia have been concluded, and planning for finalization in the shortest possible time has been made.

According to SHANA, Mohsen Paknejad, speaking on Monday, July 13, on the sidelines of his meeting with Sergei Tsililyov, Russia's Energy Minister, referred to the meeting as a continuation of previous consultations between the two sides and stated: "In this meeting, the implementation process of understandings reached at the 19th session of the Joint Economic Cooperation Committee between Iran and Russia, held in February last year, was reviewed, and the progress of implementing 146 agreed clauses between the two countries was assessed."

He added: "In this meeting, obstacles to the implementation of understandings were examined, solutions for their removal were summarized, and it was decided that necessary follow-ups for implementing the adopted decisions would be carried out."

Paknejad, stating that the development of energy cooperation was among the most important axes of the negotiations, emphasized: "The issue of investment by Russian companies in Iran's oil and gas fields was reviewed, and solutions were developed for some existing problems, the implementation of which has been placed on the agenda."

The Oil Minister stressed: "One of the most important issues of this meeting was gas trade between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation—a matter whose negotiations have made significant progress over recent months."

Referring to Tehran's demand from Moscow to accelerate the signing of the final gas trade agreement between the two countries, he emphasized: "Agreement has been reached on the main clauses of this contract, and only two clauses remain that require supplementary negotiations, which we hope will be finalized in the near future."

EF/MA