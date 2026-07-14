Connecting electricity grids of Iran, Russia, an important axes of bilateral energy co-op

TEHRAN- The Minister of Energy of Iran and the Minister of Energy of Russia, in a joint meeting, while reviewing the implementation process of the roadmap for electricity cooperation between the two countries, emphasized the development of cooperation in the field of grid connection, technology transfer, equipment exports and imports, the construction of the Sirik power plant, and the formation of joint working groups to accelerate the implementation of strategic projects.

According to IRNA from the Ministry of Energy, Abbas Aliabadi, the Minister of Energy of Iran, and Sergey Tsylyov, the Minister of Energy of Russia, met and held talks on July 13 afternoon in Tehran.

In this meeting, the development of cooperation in the energy sector, particularly within the framework of the "roadmap" agreements for electricity cooperation between the two countries, as well as examining the details of cooperation in the field of equipment exports and imports, especially power industry equipment, were among the main topics of discussion.

Also, considering the results of economic studies conducted by "Munenco" company in 2019, the economic and political conditions for implementing the project to connect the electricity grids of Iran and Russia via the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the necessity of forming a trilateral working group among the energy ministers of the three countries were examined, so that if conditions permit, the transfer of a limited capacity of electricity from southern Russia, especially in the summer season, could be made possible.

In line with the implementation of the roadmap for scientific and technical cooperation in the electricity sector, emphasis was also placed on the transfer of gas turbine technology, localization of parts production, implementation of 765 kV transmission lines, smartening of the electricity grid, supply of high-voltage equipment, development of hydropower projects with the aim of joint production, and launching a carbon market for climate change management.

In this meeting, Aliabadi, while appreciating the presence and accompaniment of the Russian Energy Minister at the farewell ceremony for the Martyr Leader of the Islamic Revolution, stated: The importance of this meeting is because Iran and Russia have extensive and strategic cooperation in the field of electrical interconnection, supply of power industry equipment, renewable energy, and conventional energy.

He added: Regarding the joint Sirik power plant, it was decided that cooperation between the companies responsible for implementing this project should continue, and the two governments should also support the continuation of this cooperation so that the predicted goals are achieved.

The Minister of Energy counted the formation of a joint Iran-Russia working group as one of the most important achievements of this meeting and said: This working group will pave the way for advancing joint projects, including the connection of the electricity grids of the two countries.

Aliabadi also, referring to the programs of the 14th government in the field of energy storage, stated: In the past, energy storage was mainly done through hydroelectric power plants, but today, the development of storage systems in various scales, from household to industrial, is on the agenda, and cooperation between Iran and Russia in this area will also continue.

The Russian Energy Minister also, on the sidelines of this meeting, referring to the discussions held in the fields of renewable energy, electricity storage, and energy transmission projects, announced the agreement of the two sides to form a joint working group with the presence of private sector representatives to accelerate the implementation of agreements.

Sergey Tsylyov also said about the Sirik power plant: Although some issues still need to be reviewed, the two companies responsible for implementing this project must continue their cooperation according to the provisions of the contract, and we hope that with the cooperation of the two ministries, the existing challenges in the path of implementing this project will be resolved.

EF/MA