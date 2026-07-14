"Ali, as Told by Ali" translated into Turkish to expand global reach

TEHRAN- The acclaimed work "Ali, as Told by Ali," authored by Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Mohammadian, has been released in Turkish, marking the latest step in the book's international distribution.

The release follows the book's great success in Iran, where more than 120,000 copies of the Persian edition have been sold, Mehr reported on Monday.

Following a successful Arabic translation with a print run of over 3,000 copies, the work is now accessible to Turkish-speaking audiences, the report added.

The Turkish translation was executed by Mikail Gürel, the Deputy Head of the Al al-Bayt Institute in Turkey. The project is part of a strategic effort by Ma'aref Publications in Iran to facilitate the introduction of the life and character of Imam Ali (AS) to non-Persian speaking audiences worldwide.

A distinguishing feature of the book is its unique narrative approach; it presents the life of Imam Ali (AS) through first-person accounts based on authentic narrations. This stylistic choice allows global readers to connect with the ethics and justice of the influential figure through a vivid, intimate, and personal storytelling format.

Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, the first Shia Imam, stands as a timeless symbol of justice, spiritual depth, and unwavering courage. A central figure in Islamic history, he was not only a formidable warrior—renowned for his bravery in the battlefields of early Islam—but also a profound mystic and a master of eloquence.

His legacy is most vividly preserved in the Nahj al-Balagha, which showcases his unmatched wisdom in governance, ethics, and theology. Above all, Imam Ali is revered for his commitment to the oppressed and his strict adherence to social justice, famously emphasizing that the rights of the poor and the marginalized must be protected regardless of status.

To this day, he remains a beacon of leadership for millions worldwide, embodying the ideal balance between strength and humility, and knowledge and piety.

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