OCHA condemns US attacks on Iranian relief centers, humanitarian infrastructure

TEHRAN - The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has condemned attacks by the United States and the Zionist Regime targeting Iranian relief workers, medical personnel, ambulances, and humanitarian infrastructure, stressing the need to uphold international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of aid workers and civilians.

In an official letter addressed to Pirhossein Kolivand, the president of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Gemma Connell, the head of OCHA’s Humanitarian Affairs Office, expressed concern over the devastating impact of the conflict on civilians, particularly women and children. The letter also highlighted the damage inflicted on the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s personnel, offices, emergency vehicles, ambulances, and helicopters, ISNA reported.

OCHA reiterated that the protection of medical personnel, humanitarian workers, and all civilians is a fundamental principle of international humanitarian law.

The letter further condemned attacks resulting in the deaths or injuries of civilians, including relief workers and medical staff, as well as the destruction of or damage to humanitarian equipment and civilian infrastructure. It underscored the importance of ensuring safe, rapid, and unimpeded humanitarian access to affected areas.

According to the letter, OCHA has continuously monitored and reported on the humanitarian situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the impact of the conflict on civilians and civilian infrastructure. It also noted that the deaths of healthcare workers and emergency responders had been raised before the United Nations Security Council.

The letter further referred to OCHA’s close cooperation with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), emphasizing the continuation of joint efforts to strengthen the protection of humanitarian personnel, including Red Crescent staff and volunteers, in all humanitarian crises.

In its concluding remarks, Connell paid tribute to the dedication, sacrifice, commitment, and humanitarian spirit of the staff and volunteers of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, describing their role in delivering life-saving assistance, rescuing victims trapped under rubble, and supporting those affected under the most challenging circumstances as vital and commendable.