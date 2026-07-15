Iran showcases trade potential at China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing

TEHRAN — Iran strengthened its commercial presence in China by establishing a dedicated pavilion at the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, underscoring the growing strategic and economic partnership between the two countries.

Organized with the active participation of the Iran–China Chamber of Commerce and Industries, the pavilion served as a platform to promote Iranian business opportunities, deepen industrial cooperation, and facilitate new partnerships with Chinese and international companies.

Held from June 22 to 26, the China International Supply Chain Expo is the world's first national-level exhibition dedicated to supply chains. Since its launch in 2023, the event has become an important platform for strengthening secure, stable, open and inclusive global industrial and supply chains.

This year's edition brought together 676 exhibitors and more than 1,200 upstream and downstream supply chain partners. Companies and organizations from 85 countries, regions and international organizations participated, with overseas exhibitors accounting for a record 36.5 percent of the total. The number of professional visitors also rose by 22 percent compared with previous editions, reflecting the expo's growing international influence.

Iran's participation highlighted the country's commitment to expanding trade and investment cooperation with China, its largest trading partner. The Iran–China Chamber of Commerce and Industries used the event to introduce investment opportunities, strengthen business-to-business connections, and encourage greater cooperation across manufacturing, logistics, energy, agriculture and technology.

The expo featured exhibition areas covering advanced manufacturing, clean energy, intelligent vehicles, digital technology, healthy living, green agriculture and supply chain services, alongside a new artificial intelligence zone showcasing innovations in data, computing power and AI applications.

With conditions in Iran gradually stabilizing, Chinese companies have expressed growing interest in participating in the country's reconstruction and economic development. The Iranian pavilion provided an opportunity for businesses from both sides to explore new partnerships and reinforce the long-term trade relationship between Iran and China, paving the way for broader cooperation in regional and global supply chains.

MA