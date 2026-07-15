Iran win bronze at World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s team clinched a bronze medal at the 2026 World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships.

Moroccan team of Khoulal Merieme, Ennams Fatima-Zahra, Nada Laaraj and Amina Dehhaoui clinched the gold with victory against Russia in the final.

Silver medals went to Alisa Soshnikova, Margarita Agrofenina, Iuliia Kudriavtseva and Mariia Federa.

In the match for bronze, the Iranian team of Hasti Mohammadi, Fatemeh Ahmadi, Yalda Valinejad and Baran Nemati triumphed over Thailand.

Competition at the Chuncheon 2026 World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships concludes tomorrow with the mixed team event.

The 2026 World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships Series are being held in Chuncheon, South Korea from July 14 to 16.